Crunchafi Webinar Tackles ASC 842 Year-End Lessons and 2026 Priorities

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crunchafi , a leader in SaaS technology for accounting and financial professionals, will host a CPE-qualified webinar, “ASC 842 Year-End Wrap Up: Key Lessons and 2026 Priorities,” on December 16, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. CST.

As 2025 comes to a close, many accounting teams are still working through lease changes, common-control questions, discount rate decisions and operational shifts under ASC 842. This webinar will focus on the biggest lessons learned throughout the year and the most frequently asked customer questions, helping firms prepare for year-end and plan effectively for 2026.

The session will highlight key trends in:

Post-implementation lease classification.

Discount rate selection and updating.

Disclosure requirements, including related-party leases.

Operational and process changes driven by ASC 842.

This webinar is ideal for professionals who prepare, review or audit ASC 842 financial statements, including CPAs, controllers, auditors and finance leaders.

“Even several years into ASC 842 adoption, firms are still encountering new questions as their lease portfolios and operations evolve,” says Jess Vento, senior director of solution engineering, education and support at Crunchafi. “This session is designed to help teams step back and understand what worked, where the biggest challenges showed up in 2025 and what to prioritize going into 2026 so they can manage leases with more confidence and less friction.”

About Crunchafi

Crunchafi, formerly LeaseCrunch, is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS products built for accounting and financial professionals. Crunchafi’s solutions simplify lease accounting and data extraction—helping CPA firms work smarter and deliver strategic value faster. Trusted by over 750 firms, Crunchafi combines accuracy, scalability and expert support to power the future of accounting.

