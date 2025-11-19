Crunchafi and Fieldguide Partner to Redefine Audit Efficiency

MILWAUKEE and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crunchafi, a leader in SaaS technology for accounting and financial professionals, and Fieldguide, the leader in professional-grade agentic AI for audit and advisory, today announced a partnership designed to fundamentally improve the accuracy, speed and consistency of the audit process. By integrating Crunchafi’s audit-ready financial data directly into Fieldguide's agentic AI-powered platform, the partnership gives firms a connected solution that transforms how audit work begins, flows and delivers value to clients.

Auditors have long faced delays and information gaps that slow engagements and strain quality. Through this partnership, Crunchafi and Fieldguide remove those barriers by connecting structured, standardized client data with intelligent, end-to-end audit workflows. Firms using Crunchafi can quickly access complete, normalized data sets, including trial balances, general ledgers, AR, and AP, optimized for instant upload into Fieldguide. Once inside Fieldguide, agentic AI drives automation and quality across every phase of the audit, from planning to final reporting. The result is audits with less manual data preparation and a meaningful lift in audit quality.

“Data quality is the foundation of every successful audit, but the traditional client data request process has been the missing link in audit automation,” says Mark Weidick, CEO of Crunchafi. “By partnering with Fieldguide, we’re solving that problem at the source and giving firms a connected solution that saves time, reduces errors and delivers on the promise of audit automation.”

“Manual data prep is one of the biggest risks to audit quality, but it remains an underinvested phase of every audit,” says Jin Chang, CEO and cofounder of Fieldguide. “By connecting Crunchafi’s structured data extraction with Fieldguide’s agentic AI-powered workflows, we’re helping audit firms reduce that risk while raising the bar on consistency, accuracy and insight.”

To help firms get the most out of the Crunchafi and Fieldguide partnership, the companies will be delivering how-to content and practical guides on streamlining audit workflows with both technologies. The companies will also cohost a networking event at the Digital CPA Conference in December, giving firms the opportunity to connect with peers and learn best practices for automated, data-driven audits.

About Crunchafi

Crunchafi, formerly LeaseCrunch, is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS products built for accounting and financial professionals. Crunchafi’s solutions simplify lease accounting and data extraction, helping CPA firms work smarter and deliver strategic value faster. Trusted by over 750 firms, Crunchafi combines accuracy, scalability and expert support to power the future of accounting. Learn more at www.crunchafi.com .

About Fieldguide

Fieldguide is the leader in purpose-built, professional-grade agentic AI for audit and advisory. The company's end-to-end engagement platform bridges innovation across firms, and enables audit and advisory practitioners to deliver superior work, enhance client experiences, and unlock growth for the next decade. For more information or to request a demo of Field Agents, visit www.fieldguide.com/product/fieldguide-ai .

