AUDIENCEX Purpose Team Partners With Impact Organizations to Give Back and Strengthen Company Culture

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX , the leading integrated platform built for omnichannel advertising performance, has focused throughout 2022 on strengthening and evolving its company culture. This cultural evolution has been focused largely on promoting the importance of working for and with purpose, the role that purpose plays in inspiring passion for team members, and the outcome of improved performance across the board as a result, both for the company internally and in delivering exceptional performance results for their clients.



A central component of this philosophy has been the founding of the company’s Purpose Team, an employee-led program that gives members ownership of the program. The AUDIENCEX Purpose Team has sought out cause-based initiatives for the company to support, including through volunteering, donation, and most importantly providing pro-bono marketing services and expertise.

Early in 2022 the AUDIENCEX Purpose Team partnered with K.A.U.S.E. , a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that provides social services to adults, children, and families in the Greater Los Angeles Area. K.A.U.S.E. provides services to address a wide range of needs from safety and housing assistance to mental health care, as well as educational and vocational resources to empower clients to lead fulfilling, independent lives. Through this partnership, AUDIENCEX has founded the aX Career Center in Crenshaw, donating technology and time to provide computer access for professional and educational training and opportunities to K.A.U.S.E. clients. In addition, the ongoing partnership has led to numerous volunteer openings, events and fundraisers, enabling local AUDIENCEX employees to work hands-on to support their community.

In addition, a recently established partnership with The “I Have a Dream” Foundation Los Angeles chapter has provided an opportunity for the AUDIENCEX Purpose Team to offer some of the company’s core expertise in omnichannel advertising, strategy, marketing, and UX design. The “I Have a Dream” Foundation works to ensure that children in under-resourced communities have a pathway to pursue higher education by providing academic, social, and emotional support from elementary school through college, along with postsecondary tuition assistance. The Purpose Team has leveraged the integrated AUDIENCEX tech stack to strategize, launch, and manage intelligently targeted campaigns throughout the omnichannel digital landscape to increase awareness and support for the foundation. In addition, the award-winning creative team at AUDIENCEX is working with the foundation to improve their website experience and increase awareness as well as volunteer and donation support.

Through both partnerships, the Purpose Team has grounded the central concept of purpose through tangible, employee-led action, providing the opportunity and support for team members to direct and participate in giving back. Beyond these LA-based partnerships, AUDIENCEX has also provided their services and support to a number of cause-related partners on both a national and global scale. These span a wide range of impact areas such as reef restoration, clean water access, youth services, and more, with many in place for several years. In addition, purpose has infused the company’s product offerings, including solutions such as AXVS (AUDIENCEX Video Stream), an adaptive solution for in-banner video streaming that helps advertisers reduce their carbon footprints while also improving their campaign performance.

“Purpose has always been a part of who we are and what we do,” explained Jason Wulfsohn, Co-Founder and CEO at AUDIENCEX. “When we approached evolving our culture, it was an obvious component of our identity that warranted an increased, organizational focus. We’ve been gratified to see so many of our team members step up to take real ownership of this initiative through The Purpose Team, putting their time, energy and effort into partnership initiatives with organizations we’re proud to support throughout our community.”

“We know that purpose directly influences our performance as individuals, as teams, and as a company,” said Alejandro Phillips, VP People Ops at AUDIENCEX. “With a clearly defined identity based around deep shared meaning, our teams have a stronger sense of camaraderie and dedication both to the organization and to each other. Purpose truly does fuel performance, and we have seen that these are the keys to achieving excellence both for ourselves and our clients.”

