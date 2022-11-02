Zadara Is Recognized as a Visionary in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zadara, a leader in edge cloud services, today announced that it has been recognized in the 2022 Gartner Inc. Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage for two consecutive years. Zadara is positioned as a Visionary for its zStorage offering.

The report notes that “Primary storage market users are embracing hybrid cloud IT operations and integrated data service strategies shaped by software-defined infrastructure and asset consumption models. I&O leaders will partner with storage vendor platform initiatives to transform IT and data center operations.”

Zadara zStorage supports any data type, any protocol, in any location with superior performance. zStorage delivers secure, dependable, and massively scalable storage that can support the most demanding workloads and complex data protection requirements. Zadara offers hybrid and/or multi-cloud environments allowing customer workloads to be moved to and from Zadara without egress fees, and no risk of vendor lock-in.

“In our opinion, Gartner Research and, specifically, its Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage are key resources for business decision-makers everywhere. We believe the ongoing recognition of Zadara is a validation of our efforts as we continue toward our goal of building and operating the largest global edge cloud network in the world,” said Nelson Nahum, CEO, Zadara. “To us, the differentiator for Zadara is that we offer easy-to-use, always on Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions - inclusive of storage, compute, and networking services, all at a fraction of the cost of hyperscalers and available in more locations than any other cloud provider can offer. We are extremely pleased to again be recognized in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage, another important recognition for Zadara.”

Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage” Published 17 October 2022

By Analyst(s): Jeff Vogel, Joseph Unsworth, Chandra Mukhyala

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Zadara:

Since 2011, Zadara’s Cloud Platform (ZCP) simplifies operational complexity through automated end-to-end infrastructure provisioning of compute, storage, and network resources. Backed by an industry-best NPS rating of 80%, Zadara Edge Cloud users are supported by Zadara’s team of battle-tested cloud experts and backed by our 100% SLA guarantee. With solutions available on-premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara’s turnkey hardware/software, combined with its pay-only-for-what-you-use model, helps companies gain agility without sacrificing the features and functionality that enterprise IT teams demand. Zadara operates worldwide, including clouds in hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, with an expert team that provides follow-the-sun services and support and is the official cloud supplier of Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN in the Formula One world championship. Zadara is headquartered in Irvine, California with locations in Cirencester (UK), Tokyo, Tel Aviv, Yokneam (Israel), Bangalore, and Brazil.