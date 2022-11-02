Anteriad Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

Rye Brook, NY, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad announced today that they have earned the honor of being Certified™ by Great Place to Work®, a prestigious award that is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Anteriad. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Anteriad is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“One of the things that I appreciate most about working at Anteriad is their support of a positive work-life balance,” said Maranda Taylor, Director of Customer Success at Anteriad. “I work with an amazing team and manager that actively encourages my career growth while also supporting my life outside of work. As a working mom, they offer the flexibility needed to be successful in both areas without missing a beat. They promote a positive work environment and a culture where I feel my contribution is valued. I’m excited to see what my future holds at Anteriad.”

“It’s an honor to receive a 2022 Great Place to Work award, recognizing our talented people and our incredible culture. As leaders in our space, we are focused on leading and learning. This recognizes how Anteriad has successfully instilled a highly collaborative culture, fostering an environment where the people experience is a top priority,” said Heather Buxton, Chief People Officer at Anteriad.

“Anteriad is the product of several years of dramatic growth and acquisitions. We’re thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place to Work, proving that it’s not only possible to bring together disparate teams and systems from around the world to create a united whole, but to create a thriving culture at the same time,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at Anteriad, “Our fantastic team helps us lead, working together to deliver superior solutions that put our customers out in front.”

Anteriad is focused on innovation and leadership. Culture plays a major role. Anteriad’s value of "Do More and Do Good," is evident across every employee’s work, dedication to clients, and service to the community. This positive approach shines through with a successful hybrid workforce. The flexibility to work from home enables a strong culture, while still getting connection and collaboration across the organization, creating more opportunities for innovation and better outcomes for company and customer.

For over 20 years, Anteriad has put B2B marketers in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. With more than 500 billion buyer-related signals tracked every month on our award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform, customers like IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM, and Lenovo benefit from our high-fidelity B2B buyer data, full and self-service multichannel execution, analytics, and expert advisory to generate impactful ROI multiples.

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.