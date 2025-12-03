Anteriad Recognized as Great Place To Work® for Fourth Straight Year

New York, NY, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, a global leader in AI and data-driven, tech-enabled B2B marketing, today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fourth year in a row. Based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Anteriad, this prestigious award is an enduring proof-point of Anteriad’s strong culture, focus on innovation, and market leadership. 92% of employees at Anteriad LLC say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company, according to the Great Place to Work 2021 US National Employee Engagement Study.

This award solidifies Anteriad's commitment to creating a positive environment for its workforce and the surrounding community. The company actively supports charitable initiatives and community wellness programs across its global offices. For employees, Anteriad delivers comprehensive opportunities for learning, personal growth, and work-life balance through mentorship programs and curated professional development resources. The company is also actively reducing its environmental footprint through sustainable business practices.

“Over the past year, we’ve deepened our commitment to our employees, our communities, and the environment by putting action behind our values,” said Heather Buxton, Chief People Officer at Anteriad. “Over the past year, Anteriad has continued to grow as a global organization, but our heart has stayed the same. We remain grounded in empathy, action, and purpose, driven by a shared belief that when we lead with care, we all get in front together.”

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Anteriad stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Anteriad’s Certified Company Profile can be viewed here: Working at Anteriad LLC | Great Place To Work®

About Anteriad

Anteriad empowers B2B marketers to get in front of their next customer faster through full-funnel marketing programs powered by responsible AI and deep human expertise. Our unique global data and award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud drive advanced analytics engagements, managed service multichannel brand and demand campaigns, programmatic audiences, and BDR-as-a-service programs. Ambitious marketers and agencies including ServiceNow, JustGlobal, Microsoft, KPMG, SHRM, and Lenovo trust our data-driven approach to maximize impact and ROI. Start creating your future today at https://anteriad.com/

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.