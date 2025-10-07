Anteriad Reveals Five Opportunities for B2B Marketing Growth in EMEA

Rye Brook, New York, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, a global leader in AI and data-driven, tech-enabled B2B marketing, today released a research report entitled “UK B2B Marketing Edge: 5 Opportunities to Drive Growth in 2026.” The report is based on a survey of UK B2B marketers and provides insights that are relevant for B2B marketers across EMEA as they plan out their strategies for 2026.

The report finds that B2B marketers in the UK had a strong year with 87% reporting revenue growth, and 89% meeting or exceeding pipeline or growth goals. Most notably, 70% said they contributed directly to that growth through marketing initiatives, a clear sign that marketing is taking a front seat in business performance.

AI and data are increasingly critical components of a successful B2B marketing strategy. The report identifies five opportunities for marketers to strengthen their use of data and AI to drive performance:

Balancing short- vs. long-term growth: 39% of UK marketers cite pressure for quick wins as their top challenge.

Better data quality: Lack of high-quality data remains the #1 barrier to effective marketing.



AI in action: 40% say AI helps them meet role expectations; 48% credit it with career growth.



Personalization at scale: Marketers are eager to invest in seamless personalized experiences.



Strategic partnerships: High-growth companies outsource more to accelerate impact.



“B2B marketers are proving their impact, and those embracing data and AI are leading the way. As we move into 2026, the opportunity is clear: integrate these elements to accelerate growth and sharpen competitive advantage,” said Lynn Tornabene, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at Anteriad. “At Anteriad, we are proud to deliver data and AI driven solutions for global clients like Indeed, ServiceNow, and Qlik, partnering to grow their business and advance performance against their top priorities.”

