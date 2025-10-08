Anteriad Included as a Notable Provider in Marketing and Sales Data Landscape Report

Rye Brook, New York, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, a global leader in AI and data-driven, tech-enabled B2B marketing, today announced its inclusion in Forrester Research’s The Marketing And Sales Data Providers For B2B Landscape, Q4 2025 report. The report provides an overview of thirty-one notable providers, including Anteriad, which Forrester notes “offer comprehensive data, insights, and enrichment services targeted at enterprise customers (1,000 employees or more) to optimize marketing and sales effectiveness.”



According to the report, companies can use B2B marketing and sales data providers to “build and enhance the addressable market database, improve target market definition and ideal customer profiles, and acquire hard-to-find data elements that are critical to prospect and customer insights.” As B2B organizations expand their investment in high-quality data solutions, the rise of generative AI is opening new opportunities for data capture, insight generation, and global scale.



As part of its participation in the report, Anteriad self-reported the top three extended use cases for which clients select them, including data unification, ideal customer profiling and target market definition and sizing. The company also provides AI-powered data solutions in 27+ languages that help enterprises operate globally while maintaining regional precision.

“Forrester’s report highlights how genAI is reshaping the marketing and sales data landscape, prompting enterprises to expand how they use data and evaluate new partners. It also underscores the importance of testing data quality and ensuring compliance to find providers that can deliver incremental value without introducing risk. For over 25 years, Anteriad has focused on data quality and excellence as we have evolved to deliver global scale. In the age of AI, our commitment to delivering value for our customers has only strengthened,” said Lynn Tornabene, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at Anteriad.

About Anteriad

Anteriad empowers B2B marketers to get in front of their next customer faster through full-funnel marketing programs powered by responsible AI and deep human expertise. Our unique global data and award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud drive advanced analytics engagements, managed service multichannel brand and demand campaigns, programmatic audiences, and BDR-as-a-service programs. Ambitious marketers and agencies including ServiceNow, JustGlobal, Microsoft, KPMG, SHRM, and Lenovo trust our data-driven approach to maximize impact and ROI. Start creating your future today at https://anteriad.com/

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.