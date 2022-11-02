English French

MAISONS DU MONDE

Limited Company (Société anonyme)

with a Board of Directors

with capital of €140,253,434.28

Head Office:

Le Portereau - 44120 Vertou

793 906 728 RCS Nantes

ISIN FR0013153541

SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

(Article L.233-8 French commercial code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

MAISONS DU MONDE shareholders are informed that the total number of shares in the capital and voting rights, on 31 October 2022, was as follows:

31 October 2022 30 September 2022 Shares in the capital 43,288,097 43,288,097 Shares cancelled during the month 0 0 Gross total of voting rights 43,288,097 43,288,097 Net total of voting rights 40,857,917 41,348,961

