Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Per Share of $0.50 Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 per Share and 5% Stock Dividend

Manhattan, KS, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.50 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $0.61 per share in the second quarter of 2022 and $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year. Net earnings for the third quarter of 2022 amounted to $2.5 million, compared to $3.0 million in the prior quarter and $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the return on average assets was 0.76%, the return on average equity was 8.33%, and the efficiency ratio was 69.6%. The previously announced acquisition of Freedom Bancshares, Inc. was completed prior to the opening of business on October 1, 2022 and their financial information is not included in Landmark’s third quarter results.

For the first nine months of 2022, diluted earnings per share totaled $1.73 compared to $2.97 during the same period of 2021. Net earnings for the first nine months of 2022 amounted to $8.7 million, compared to $14.9 million in the first nine months of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the return on average assets was 0.89% and the return on average equity was 9.33%.

In making this announcement, Michael E. Scheopner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, said, “This quarter’s loan growth remained robust, and we experienced solid growth in net interest income over the prior quarter. Compared to the second quarter 2022, total gross loans increased by $41.4 million, or 24.5% on an annualized basis, as a result of greater demand for residential and commercial real estate loans and commercial and agricultural loans. Net interest income also grew by 24.7% on an annualized basis compared to the prior quarter due to higher loan and investment balances and higher rates, which were partially offset by higher deposit rates and borrowing costs. Our net interest margin increased to 3.21%. Non-interest income declined $1.9 million compared to the same period last year mostly the result of lower gains on sales of residential mortgage loans while fees and service charges increased 10.7%. We also recorded a $353,000 loss on sale of lower yielding investment securities that we had strategically sold this quarter. Non-interest expense totaled $9.5 million in the third quarter 2022 and was mostly flat with the third quarter last year and included $134,000 in costs associated with the acquisition of Freedom Bancshares, Inc. Total deposits declined slightly this quarter but have increased by $50.5 million, or 4.7% as compared to September 30, 2021.”

Mr. Scheopner continued, “Credit quality remains very strong and non-accrual loans and delinquencies continue to decline. Landmark recorded net loan recoveries of $43,000 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to net loan charge-offs of $42,000 in the prior quarter and $397,000 in the third quarter of 2021. Non-accrual loans totaled $4.8 million or 0.68% of gross loans at September 30, 2022 and have declined $5.0 million over the last twelve months. Also, the balance of loans past due 30 to 89 days remained low. The allowance for loan losses totaled $8.9 million at September 30, 2022, or 1.25% of period end loans and we recorded a provision for loan losses of $500,000 this quarter primarily due to the increased loan balances. Our equity to assets ratio totaled 7.78% while loans to deposits totaled 62.9%.”

Total assets at September 30, 2022 were $1.4 billion, total gross loans were $711.3 million and total deposits were $1.1 billion. On October 1, 2022, Landmark completed the acquisition Freedom Bancshares, Inc., a one-bank holding company with gross loans of $118.0 million and deposits of $150.4 million. Freedom Bank is located in Overland Park, Kansas and will expand Landmark’s presence in the Kansas City market.

Landmark’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid November 30, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2022. The Board of Directors also declared a 5% stock dividend payable on December 16, 2022, to common stockholders of record on December 2, 2022. This is the 22nd consecutive year that the Board has declared a 5% stock dividend. During the quarter the Company purchased 20,706 shares of treasury stock.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (844) 200-6205 and using access code 523774. A replay of the call will be available through December 3, 2022, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 414179.

SUMMARY OF THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income amounted to $9.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $9.6 million in the same period last year and $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease of $162,000, or 1.7%, from the third quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of a decrease in interest on loans of $436,000 or 5.2% due mainly to lower interest and fees earned on PPP loans which declined by $1.6 million from the third quarter 2021 and carried higher average rates. Net interest income, however, increased $553,000 from the second quarter 2022 due mainly to loan growth and higher yields on loans and investment securities. Average loan balances totaled $687.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $668.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $653.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. The average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio was 4.63% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 5.03% in the same quarter last year and 4.40% in the prior quarter. Interest costs on interest-bearing deposits totaled 0.39% in the third quarter of 2022, 0.13% in the third quarter of 2021 and 0.18% in the prior quarter. On a tax-equivalent basis, the net interest margin totaled 3.21% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.05% in the prior quarter and 3.36% in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 35.4%, compared to the same period last year and $267,000, or 7.0%, from the previous quarter. The decrease in non-interest income during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year was primarily due to a decrease of $1.6 million in gains on sales of one-to-four family residential real estate loans as higher interest rates and low housing inventories reduced originations of these fixed rate loans which are normally sold. Higher mortgage rates however resulted in an increase in originations of adjustable-rate loans this quarter which are kept in the Company’s loan portfolio. Fees and service charges increased $243,000, or 10.7%, over the same period last year and increased $131,000 compared to the prior quarter mainly due to increased deposit-related income. A loss of $353,000 was recorded in the third quarter of 2022 on the sale of certain low yielding investment securities in our portfolio.

Non-Interest Expense

During the third quarter of 2022, non-interest expense totaled $9.5 million, a slight increase over the same period last year and $436,000, or 4.8% higher than in the prior quarter. Compared to the same quarter last year, higher costs for occupancy and equipment and acquisition costs were offset by lower compensation, data processing and intangible amortization expense. The increase in occupancy and equipment was related to building maintenance costs as well as increased utilities and other building expense. Compared to the prior quarter, non-interest expense increased primarily due to increased costs for occupancy and equipment and higher other non-interest expense, primarily increased costs for software and captive insurance losses.

Income Tax Expense

Landmark recorded income tax expense of $522,000 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $639,000 in the second quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate decreased to 17.3% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 19.8% in the third quarter of 2021 and 17.4% in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower pretax earnings.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2022, gross loans totaled $711.3 million, an increase of $41.4 million, or 24.5% annualized, since June 30, 2022. The growth in loans was primarily due to increases of $18.8 million in commercial real estate, $12.9 million in one-to-four family residential real estate, $7.9 million in agriculture and $6.7 million in commercial loans. Investment securities decreased $2.5 million, or 2.1% annualized, during the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in our unrealized losses as higher interest rates impacted the fair value of our portfolio. Gross unrealized net losses totaled $41.0 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $24.0 million at June 30, 2022. Deposits decreased $14.3 million to $1.1 billion at September 30, 2022 mainly due to lower balances of investments savings, interest checking and certificates of deposits. Other borrowings increased by $10.1 million primarily due to $10.0 million of debt issued in conjunction with the Freedom Bancshares, Inc. acquisition. At September 30, 2022, the loan to deposits ratio was 62.9% compared to 58.5% in the prior quarter and 61.6% in the same period last year.

Stockholders’ equity decreased to $105.5 million (book value of $21.21 per share) as of September 30, 2022, from $117.3 million (book value of $23.57 per share) as of June 30, 2022, due mainly to an increase in other comprehensive losses and the purchase of the Company’s common stock totaling $502,000. The increase in other comprehensive losses this quarter resulted from an increase in unrealized losses on the Company’s investment securities portfolio due to the increased interest rate environment this quarter. As a result of these items, the ratio of equity to total assets decreased to 7.78% on September 30, 2022, from 9.08% at June 30, 2022.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $8.9 million, or 1.25% of total gross loans (excluding PPP loans) on September 30, 2022, compared to $8.3 million, or 1.24% of total gross loans (excluding PPP loans) on June 30, 2022. No allowance for loan losses has been allocated to PPP loans because they are guaranteed by the SBA. Net loan recoveries totaled $43,000 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to net loan charge-offs of $397,000 during the same quarter last year and $42,000 during the second quarter of 2022. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was (0.02%) in the third quarter of 2022, 0.24% in the third quarter of last year and 0.03% in the prior quarter. A $500,000 provision for loan losses was recorded in the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to the growth in loans during the quarter. No provision for loan losses was made in either the same quarter last year or in the prior quarter.

During the third quarter of 2022, non-performing loans totaled $4.8 million, or 0.68% of gross loans, while loans 30-89 days delinquent totaled $657,000, or 0.09% of gross loans, as of September 30, 2022. Real estate owned totaled $1.3 million at September 30, 2022.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 30 locations in 24 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, Kincaid, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our customers and operations, as well as changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic; (ii) the strength of the local, national and international economies; (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning banking, securities, consumer protection, insurance, monetary, trade and tax matters; (iv) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (v) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vi) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) our risk management framework; (ix) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (x) changes and uncertainty in benchmark interest rates, including the elimination of LIBOR and the development of a substitute; (xi) the effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (xii) the loss of key executives or employees; (xiii) changes in consumer spending; (xiv) integration of acquired businesses; (xv) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation; (xvi) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xvii) the economic impact of armed conflict or terrorist acts involving the United States; (xviii) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xix) declines in the value of our investment portfolio; (xx) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxi) cyber-attacks; (xxii) declines in real estate values; (xxiii) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; and (xxiv) any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark’s financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:
Michael E. Scheopner
President and Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Herpich
Chief Financial Officer
(785) 565-2000

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
  2022  2022  2022  2021  2021 
Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents $49,234  $30,413  $106,319  $189,213  $117,314 
Interest-bearing deposits at other banks  8,844   8,360   6,381   7,378   7,629 
Investment securities:                    
U.S. treasury securities  127,445   135,459   119,882   42,675   40,314 
U.S. federal agency obligations  4,979   14,931   17,013   17,195   17,297 
Municipal obligations, tax exempt  128,392   134,994   130,915   137,984   140,788 
Municipal obligations, taxable  61,959   49,356   45,586   40,046   38,988 
Agency mortgage-backed securities  161,331   151,893   153,587   142,817   133,502 
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value  484,106   486,633   466,983   380,717   370,889 
Bank stocks, at cost  6,641   2,881   2,856   2,905   2,985 
Loans:                    
One-to-four family residential real estate  205,466   192,517   169,514   166,081   161,120 
Construction and land  18,119   23,092   25,408   27,644   26,658 
Commercial real estate  228,669   209,879   196,736   198,472   193,455 
Commercial  144,582   137,929   127,226   132,154   135,790 
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)  410   652   5,218   17,179   28,671 
Agriculture  86,114   78,240   82,484   94,267   91,305 
Municipal  2,036   2,076   2,212   2,050   2,115 
Consumer  25,911   25,531   24,751   24,541   25,624 
Total gross loans  711,307   669,916   633,549   662,388   664,738 
Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process  (311)  229   (43)  (380)  936 
Allowance for loan losses  (8,858)  (8,315)  (8,357)  (8,775)  (8,766)
Loans, net  702,138   661,830   625,149   653,233   656,908 
Loans held for sale  2,741   6,264   5,424   4,795   8,929 
Bank owned life insurance  32,672   32,483   32,293   32,106   31,914 
Premises and equipment, net  20,628   20,679   20,919   20,803   20,361 
Goodwill  17,532   17,532   17,532   17,532   17,532 
Other intangible assets, net  36   52   67   84   104 
Mortgage servicing rights  3,980   4,025   4,128   4,193   4,201 
Real estate owned, net  1,288   1,288   1,288   2,551   2,578 
Other assets  25,456   19,911   17,095   13,458   13,190 
Total assets $1,355,296  $1,292,351  $1,306,434  $1,328,968  $1,254,534 
                     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                    
Liabilities:                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest-bearing demand  347,942   343,107   350,342   350,005   317,827 
Money market and checking  504,973   520,056   517,936   536,868   488,213 
Savings  170,988   170,419   167,823   155,501   151,380 
Certificates of deposit  93,234   97,885   103,464   106,107   109,267 
Total deposits  1,117,137   1,131,467   1,139,565   1,148,481   1,066,687 
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings  74,900   -   -   -   - 
Subordinated debentures  21,651   21,651   21,651   21,651   21,651 
Other borrowings  16,349   6,223   7,004   7,403   6,219 
Accrued interest and other liabilities  19,775   15,708   14,701   15,790   24,571 
Total liabilities  1,249,812   1,175,049   1,182,921   1,193,325   1,119,128 
Stockholders' equity:                    
Common stock  50   50   50   50   48 
Additional paid-in capital  79,329   79,284   79,206   79,120   72,489 
Retained earnings  58,114   56,662   54,677   52,593   56,957 
Treasury stock, at cost  (1,040)  (538)  -   -   - 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (30,969)  (18,156)  (10,420)  3,880   5,912 
Total stockholders' equity  105,484   117,302   123,513   135,643   135,406 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,355,296  $1,292,351  $1,306,434  $1,328,968  $1,254,534 


LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)
  

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended,  Nine months ended, 
  September 30,  June 30,  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
  2022  2022  2021  2022  2021 
Interest income:                    
Loans $8,025  $7,156  $8,461  $22,372  $25,705 
Investment securities:                    
Taxable  1,783   1,543   782   4,379   2,356 
Tax-exempt  780   730   748   2,232   2,285 
Total interest income  10,588   9,429   9,991   28,983   30,346 
Interest expense:                    
Deposits  771   358   258   1,324   800 
Borrowed funds  366   173   120   665   362 
Total interest expense  1,137   531   378   1,989   1,162 
Net interest income  9,451   8,898   9,613   26,994   29,184 
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses  500   -   -   -   500 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  8,951   8,898   9,613   26,994   28,684 
Non-interest income:                    
Fees and service charges  2,511   2,380   2,268   7,079   6,454 
Gains on sales of loans, net  1,049   1,073   2,660   3,027   8,664 
Bank owned life insurance  189   190   193   566   494 
(Losses) gains on sales of investment securities, net  (353)  -   30   (353)  1,138 
Other  133   153   314   569   913 
Total non-interest income  3,529   3,796   5,465   10,888   17,663 
Non-interest expense:                    
Compensation and benefits  5,051   4,953   5,132   14,779   15,096 
Occupancy and equipment  1,335   1,177   1,101   3,745   3,268 
Data processing  383   362   498   1,085   1,491 
Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles  314   335   376   965   1,225 
Professional fees  472   415   413   1,338   1,236 
Acquisition costs  134   221   -   355   - 
Other  1,769   1,559   1,923   5,051   5,390 
Total non-interest expense  9,458   9,022   9,443   27,318   27,706 
Earnings before income taxes  3,022   3,672   5,635   10,564   18,641 
Income tax expense  522   639   1,118   1,898   3,777 
Net earnings $2,500  $3,033  $4,517  $8,666  $14,864 
                     
Net earnings per share (1)                     
 Basic $0.50  $0.61  $0.90  $1.74  $2.98 
 Diluted  0.50   0.61   0.90   1.73   2.97 
Dividends per share (1)  0.21   0.21   0.19   0.63   0.57 
Shares outstanding at end of period (1)  4,973,301   4,976,344   4,997,618   4,973,301   4,997,618 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1)  4,979,305   4,988,416   4,996,419   4,988,327   4,993,808 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)  4,992,450   5,002,425   5,010,973   5,003,158   5,003,615 
                     
Tax equivalent net interest income $9,657  $9,094  $9,815  $27,591  $29,800 

(1) Share and per share values at or for the periods ended September 30, 2021 have been adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2021.


LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Select Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)

  As of or for the    
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) three months ended,  Nine months ended, 
  September 30,  June 30,  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
  2022  2022  2021  2022  2021 
Performance ratios:                    
Return on average assets (1)  0.76%  0.93%  1.42%  0.89%  1.59%
Return on average equity (1)  8.33%  10.04%  13.36%  9.33%  15.23%
Net interest margin (1)(2)  3.21%  3.05%  3.36%  3.08%  3.47%
Effective tax rate  17.3%  17.4%  19.8%  18.0%  20.3%
Efficiency ratio (3)  69.6%  69.1%  61.2%  70.4%  59.8%
Non-interest income to total income (3)  29.1%  29.9%  36.0%  29.2%  36.1%
                     
Average balances:                    
Investment securities $494,283  $477,035  $351,215  $464,702  $329,427 
Loans  687,716   653,013   667,952   659,109   702,450 
Assets  1,307,866   1,307,112   1,261,954   1,306,938   1,248,827 
Interest-bearing deposits  782,533   791,257   769,658   788,678   768,057 
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings  37,532   21,651   21,655   27,003   21,654 
Repurchase agreements  7,411   6,981   5,348   7,074   5,218 
Stockholders' equity $119,100  $121,147  $134,167  $124,177  $130,521 
                     
Average tax equivalent yield/cost (1):                    
Investment securities  2.18%  1.97%  1.88%  2.00%  2.08%
Loans  4.63%  4.40%  5.03%  4.54%  4.90%
Total interest-bearing assets  3.59%  3.23%  3.49%  3.31%  3.61%
Interest-bearing deposits  0.39%  0.18%  0.13%  0.22%  0.14%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings  3.58%  3.06%  2.14%  3.10%  2.19%
Repurchase agreements  1.45%  0.46%  0.22%  0.72%  0.18%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  0.55%  0.26%  0.19%  0.32%  0.20%
                     
Capital ratios:                    
Equity to total assets  7.78%  9.08%  10.79%        
Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)  6.57%  7.82%  9.52%        
Book value per share $21.21  $23.57  $27.09         
Tangible book value per share (3) $17.68  $20.04  $23.57         
                     
Rollforward of allowance for loan losses:                    
Beginning balance $8,315  $8,357  $9,163  $8,775  $8,775 
Charge-offs  (106)  (76)  (616)  (235)  (908)
Recoveries  149   34   219   318   399 
Provision for loan losses  500   -   -   -   500 
Ending balance $8,858  $8,315  $8,766  $8,858  $8,766 
                     
Non-performing assets:                    
Non-accrual loans $4,823  $4,887  $9,829         
Accruing loans over 90 days past due  -   -   -         
Real estate owned  1,288   1,288   2,578         
 Total non-performing assets $6,111  $6,175  $12,407         
                     
Loans 30-89 days delinquent $657  $877  $1,542         
                     
Other ratios:                    
Loans to deposits  62.85%  58.49%  61.58%        
Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding  0.09%  0.13%  0.23%        
Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding  0.68%  0.73%  1.48%        
Total non-performing assets to total assets  0.45%  0.48%  0.99%        
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding  1.25%  1.24%  1.32%        
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding excluding PPP loans  1.25%  1.24%  1.38%        
Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans  183.66%  170.15%  89.19%        
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)  -0.02%  0.03%  0.24%  -0.02%  0.10%

(1) Information is annualized.
(2) Net interest margin is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis, using a 21% federal tax rate.
(3) Non-GAAP financial measures. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.


LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Finacials Measures (unaudited)

  As of or for the    
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) three months ended,  Nine months ended, 
  September 30,  June 30,  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
  2022  2022  2021  2022  2021 
Non-GAAP financial ratio reconciliation:                    
Total non-interest expense $9,458  $9,022  $9,443  $27,318  $27,706 
Less: foreclosure and real estate owned expense  (32)  (9)  (215)  (64)  (291)
Less: amortization of other intangibles  (16)  (15)  (28)  (48)  (102)
Less: acquisition costs  (134)  (221)  -   (355)  - 
Adjusted non-interest expense (A)  9,276   8,777   9,200   26,851   27,313 
                     
Net interest income (B)  9,451   8,898   9,613   26,994   29,184 
                     
Non-interest income  3,529   3,796   5,465   10,888   17,663 
Less: losses (gains) on sales of investment securities, net  353   -   (30)  353   (1,138)
Less: gains on sales of premises and equipment and foreclosed assets  -   -   (19)  (114)  (24)
Adjusted non-interest income (C) $3,882  $3,796  $5,416  $11,127  $16,501 
                     
Efficiency ratio (A/(B+C))  69.6%  69.1%  61.2%  70.4%  59.8%
Non-interest income to total income (C/(B+C))  29.1%  29.9%  36.0%  29.2%  36.1%
                     
Total stockholders' equity $105,484  $117,302  $135,406         
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets  (17,568)  (17,584)  (17,636)        
Tangible equity (D) $87,916  $99,718  $117,770         
                     
Total assets $1,355,296  $1,292,351  $1,254,534         
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets  (17,568)  (17,584)  (17,636)        
Tangible assets (E) $1,337,728  $1,274,767  $1,236,898         
                     
Tangible equity to tangible assets (D/E)  6.57%  7.82%  9.52%        
                     
Shares outstanding at end of period (F)  4,973,301   4,976,344   4,997,618         
                     
Tangible book value per share (D/F) $17.68  $20.04  $23.57         


