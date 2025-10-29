Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings per Share of $0.85. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 per Share and 5% Stock Dividend

Manhattan, KS, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.85 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $0.75 per share in the second quarter of 2025 and $0.68 per share in the same quarter of the prior year. Net earnings for the third quarter totaled $4.9 million, compared to $4.4 million in the prior quarter and $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the return on average assets was 1.21%, the return on average equity was 13.00% and the efficiency ratio(1) was 60.7%.

For the first nine months of 2025, diluted earnings per share totaled $2.41 compared to $1.69 during the same period in 2024. Net earnings for the first nine months of 2025 totaled $14.0 million, compared to $9.7 million in the first nine months of 2024, or an increase of 44.4%, driven primarily by higher net interest income. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the return on average assets was 1.18%, the return on average equity was 12.98%, and the efficiency ratio(1) was 62.5%.

Third Quarter 2025 Performance Highlights

Annualized return on average assets was 1.21% and return on equity was 13.00% as compared to 1.00% and 11.82%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024.

Average loan balances grew $26.7 million compared to the second quarter of 2025, while end of period loans were flat.

Net interest income increased $411,000, or 3.0%, in the third quarter of 2025, and increased $2.5 million, or 21.5%, from the same quarter of 2024. The net interest margin held steady at 3.83% in the third quarter of 2025 and remains healthy compared to peer banks.

Efficiency ratio improved to 60.7% as compared to both 62.8% in the prior quarter of 2025, and 66.5% in the third quarter of 2024.

Non-accrual loans declined $7.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, while net loan charge-offs totaled $2.3 million for the quarter. Both were impacted by the resolution of a single previously disclosed commercial loan.

Book value per share was $26.92 as of September 30, 2025, compared to $24.18 as of September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share(1) was $20.96 as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $2.85 or 15.7% over the past twelve months. The ratio of equity to assets increased 50 basis points to 9.63% in the third quarter. The ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets(1) increased 51 basis points to 7.66% at the end of the third quarter as compared to the prior quarter of 2025.



In making this announcement, Abby Wendel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, commented, “Landmark reported another solid quarter of earnings and increased profitability. Earnings this quarter were driven by growth in both net interest income and non-interest income. We continue to see good loan demand as average loans this quarter grew by $26.7 million, driving expansion of our net interest income. Solid growth in non-interest bearing deposits further strengthened our deposit base and helped sustain our attractive low-cost core deposit funding. Non-interest income increased 12.2% this quarter compared to the prior quarter and expenses were well controlled, leading to an improvement in our overall efficiency. We made significant progress this quarter improving our overall credit quality as nonperforming loans decreased $7.0 million. Our net loan charge-offs were $2.3 million for the quarter, the majority of which related to a single previously disclosed commercial loan. Our strong performance is a direct result of the hard work and commitment of our associates, whose efforts continue to elevate Landmark’s position in the market. We are excited by the achievements of the quarter and look forward to building on this momentum.”

Landmark’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid November 26, 2025, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 12, 2025. The Board of Directors also declared a 5% stock dividend payable on December 15, 2025, to common shareholders of record on December 1, 2025. This is the 25th consecutive year that the Board has declared a 5% stock dividend.

Landmark will host a conference call to review the Company’s third quarter financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 246429. A replay of the call will be available through November 6, 2025, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 671214.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the third quarter of 2025 totaled $14.1 million representing an increase of $411,000, or 3.0%, compared to the previous quarter and an increase of $2.5 million, or 21.5%, compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in net interest income this quarter was driven by higher interest income on loans, partially offset by higher interest expense on deposits. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 3.83%, which was flat as compared to the prior quarter and increased 53 basis points from 3.30% during the third quarter of the prior year. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans increased $597,000 to $17.8 million, due to higher average balances. Average loan balances increased $26.7 million from the prior quarter, while the average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio remained flat at 6.37%. Interest on investment securities increased $34,000, or 1.2%, driven by higher yields despite slightly lower balances. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, interest on deposits increased $266,000, or 5.2%, due to higher rates and balances. Interest on other borrowed funds decreased $36,000 from the second quarter of 2025, due to lower average balances. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased four basis points from the prior quarter, to 2.18%, due to an increase in certificates of deposit. The average rate on other borrowed funds increased 11 basis points to 5.09% in the third quarter of 2025 driven by a decrease in lower cost repurchase agreements.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $442,000 from the previous quarter. The increase in non-interest income during the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to increases of $208,000 in gains on sales of residential mortgage loans and $184,000 in fees and service charges.

Non-Interest Expense

During the third quarter of 2025, non-interest expense totaled $11.3 million, an increase of $290,000, or 2.6%, compared to the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to increases of $206,000 in professional fees, $120,000 in occupancy and equipment expense, and $70,000 in compensation and benefits expense, partially offset by a decrease of $153,000 in data processing expense. The increase in professional fees was driven by higher consulting costs.

Income Tax Expense

Landmark recorded income tax expense of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $944,000 in the second quarter of 2025. The effective tax rate was 18.7% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 17.7% in the second quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2025, gross loans totaled $1.1 billion, largely consistent with the prior quarter, while average loans grew $26.7 million. During the quarter, loan growth was primarily comprised of commercial real estate (growth of $19.1 million), one-to-four family residential real estate (growth of $4.5 million), and consumer (growth of $1.4 million) loans, but offset by decreases in commercial (decline of $17.6 million) and construction and land (decline of $6.6 million) loans. Investment securities available-for-sale decreased $2.4 million during the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to maturities exceeding our level of purchases. Pre-tax unrealized net losses on the investment securities portfolio decreased from $13.9 million at June 30, 2025, to $9.2 million at September 30, 2025, primarily due to lower market rates for these securities at September 30, 2025.

Period-end deposit balances increased $51.6 million to $1.3 billion at September 30, 2025. The increase in deposits was driven by increases in certificates of deposit (increase of $22.9 million), money market and checking accounts (increase of $16.5 million), and non-interest-bearing demand deposits (increase of $14.0 million). The increase in deposits was primarily driven by an increase in brokered deposits across several categories, as well as higher non-interest bearing core deposit balances at September 30, 2025. Total period-end borrowings decreased $69.0 million during the third quarter of 2025, while average balances declined $6.0 million. At September 30, 2025, the loan to deposits ratio was 83.4% compared to 86.6% in the prior quarter.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $155.7 million (book value of $26.92 per share) as of September 30, 2025, from $148.4 million (book value of $25.66 per share) as of June 30, 2025. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to net earnings for the quarter, coupled with a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses (lower unrealized net losses on investment securities). The ratio of equity to total assets increased to 9.63% on September 30, 2025, from 9.13% on June 30, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $12.3 million, or 1.10% of total gross loans, on September 30, 2025, compared to $13.8 million, or 1.23% of total gross loans, on June 30, 2025. Net loan charge-offs totaled $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $40,000 during the second quarter of 2025 and $9,000 in the third quarter of the prior year. The increase in net charge-offs during the third quarter was primarily related to the charge-off of a single commercial credit. A provision for credit losses on loans of $850,000 was recorded in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Non-performing loans totaled $10.0 million, or 0.89% of gross loans, at September 30, 2025, compared to $17.0 million, or 1.52% of gross loans, at June 30, 2025. Loans 30-89 days delinquent totaled $4.9 million, or 0.43% of gross loans, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $4.3 million, or 0.39% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2025.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 29 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.

Contact: Mark A. Herpich Chief Financial Officer (785) 565-2000



Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets, including the effects of inflationary pressures and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the threat or implementation of new, or changes to, existing policies, regulations, regulatory and other governmental agencies and executive orders, including tariffs, immigration policy, regulatory and other governmental agencies, DEI and ESG initiatives, consumer protection, foreign policy and tax regulations; (iii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (iv) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies; (v) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vi) rapid and expensive technological changes implemented by us and other parties in the financial services industry, including third-party vendors, which may be more difficult to implement or more expensive than anticipated or which may have unforeseen consequence to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (vii) our risk management framework; (viii) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (ix) the economic effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (x) the loss of key executives or employees; (xi) changes in consumer spending; (xii) integration of acquired businesses; (xiii) the commencement, cost and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us or to which the Company may become subject; (xiv) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xv) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist attacks, acts of war, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, or threats thereof, and the response of the United States to any such threats and attacks; (xvi) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xvii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xviii) concentrations within our loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including commercial real estate loans); (xix) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xx) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xxi) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxii) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our or our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxiii) declines in real estate values; (xxiv) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; (xxv) the effects of the current U.S. government shutdown and its impact on our customers; (xxvi) the Company’s success at managing and responding to the risks involved in the foregoing items; and (xxvii) any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark’s financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,947 $ 25,038 $ 21,881 $ 20,275 $ 21,211 Interest-bearing deposits at other banks 3,218 3,463 3,973 4,110 4,363 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value: U.S. treasury securities 50,833 51,624 58,424 64,458 83,753 Municipal obligations, tax exempt 97,383 100,802 101,812 107,128 112,126 Municipal obligations, taxable 82,236 75,037 70,614 71,715 75,129 Agency mortgage-backed securities 119,576 124,979 125,142 129,211 140,004 Total investment securities available-for-sale 350,028 352,442 355,992 372,512 411,012 Investment securities held-to-maturity 3,760 3,730 3,701 3,672 3,643 Bank stocks, at cost 8,021 10,946 6,225 6,618 7,894 Loans: One-to-four family residential real estate 381,641 377,133 355,632 352,209 344,380 Construction and land 19,741 26,373 28,645 25,328 23,454 Commercial real estate 389,574 370,455 359,579 345,159 324,016 Commercial 186,656 204,303 190,881 192,325 181,652 Agriculture 99,897 100,348 101,808 100,562 91,986 Municipal 6,884 6,938 7,082 7,091 7,098 Consumer 33,660 32,234 31,297 29,679 29,263 Total gross loans 1,118,053 1,117,784 1,074,924 1,052,353 1,001,849 Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process (763 ) (615 ) (426 ) (307 ) (63 ) Allowance for credit losses (12,299 ) (13,762 ) (12,802 ) (12,825 ) (11,544 ) Loans, net 1,104,991 1,103,407 1,061,696 1,039,221 990,242 Loans held for sale, at fair value 3,578 4,773 2,997 3,420 3,250 Bank owned life insurance 39,890 39,607 39,329 39,056 39,176 Premises and equipment, net 19,449 19,654 19,886 20,220 20,976 Goodwill 32,377 32,377 32,377 32,377 32,377 Other intangible assets, net 2,123 2,275 2,426 2,578 2,729 Mortgage servicing rights 3,120 3,082 3,045 3,061 3,041 Real estate owned, net - 167 167 167 428 Other assets 22,573 23,904 24,894 26,855 23,309 Total assets $ 1,617,075 $ 1,624,865 $ 1,578,589 $ 1,574,142 $ 1,563,651 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand 365,959 351,993 368,480 351,595 360,188 Money market and checking 579,413 562,919 613,459 636,963 565,629 Savings 146,291 148,092 149,223 145,514 145,825 Certificates of deposit 233,837 210,897 204,660 194,694 203,860 Total deposits 1,325,500 1,273,901 1,335,822 1,328,766 1,275,502 FHLB and other borrowings 90,483 155,110 48,767 53,046 92,050 Subordinated debentures 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 Repurchase agreements 1,420 5,825 6,256 13,808 9,528 Accrued interest and other liabilities 22,294 20,002 23,442 20,656 25,229 Total liabilities 1,461,348 1,476,489 1,435,938 1,437,927 1,423,960 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 58 58 58 58 55 Additional paid-in capital 95,330 95,266 95,148 95,051 89,532 Retained earnings 67,327 63,612 60,422 56,934 60,549 Treasury stock, at cost - - - - (396 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,988 ) (10,560 ) (12,977 ) (15,828 ) (10,049 ) Total stockholders’ equity 155,727 148,376 142,651 136,215 139,691 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,617,075 $ 1,624,865 $ 1,578,589 $ 1,574,142 $ 1,563,651





LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)

Three months ended, Nine months ended, September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income: Loans $ 17,783 $ 17,186 $ 15,933 $ 51,364 $ 45,445 Investment securities: Taxable 2,198 2,163 2,301 6,541 7,088 Tax-exempt 700 701 747 2,120 2,270 Interest-bearing deposits at banks 58 48 41 154 144 Total interest income 20,739 20,098 19,022 60,179 54,947 Interest expense: Deposits 5,410 5,144 5,830 15,790 16,960 FHLB and other borrowings 857 861 1,100 2,283 3,149 Subordinated debentures 361 358 416 1,076 1,246 Repurchase agreements 17 52 72 134 267 Total interest expense 6,645 6,415 7,418 19,283 21,622 Net interest income 14,094 13,683 11,604 40,896 33,325 Provision for credit losses 850 1,000 500 1,850 800 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,244 12,683 11,104 39,046 32,525 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 2,660 2,476 2,880 7,524 8,032 Gains on sales of loans, net 948 740 704 2,250 1,864 Bank owned life insurance 283 278 254 833 747 Gains on sales of investment securities, net - - - (2 ) - Other 177 132 415 447 730 Total non-interest income 4,068 3,626 4,253 11,052 11,373 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 6,304 6,234 5,803 18,692 16,839 Occupancy and equipment 1,364 1,244 1,429 3,860 4,113 Data processing 476 629 464 1,501 1,437 Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles 247 238 256 724 924 Professional fees 746 540 573 2,031 1,869 Valuation allowance on real estate held for sale - - - - 1,108 Other 2,114 2,076 2,034 6,165 5,915 Total non-interest expense 11,251 10,961 10,559 32,973 32,205 Earnings before income taxes 6,061 5,348 4,798 17,125 11,693 Income tax expense 1,131 944 867 3,090 1,972 Net earnings $ 4,930 $ 4,404 $ 3,931 $ 14,035 $ 9,721 Net earnings per share (1) Basic $ 0.85 $ 0.76 $ 0.68 $ 2.43 $ 1.69 Diluted 0.85 0.75 0.68 2.41 1.69 Dividends per share (1) 0.21 0.21 0.20 0.63 0.60 Shares outstanding at end of period (1) 5,784,518 5,783,312 5,776,282 5,784,518 5,776,282 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1) 5,783,729 5,782,555 5,765,348 5,780,462 5,751,326 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1) 5,829,641 5,840,923 5,770,514 5,824,577 5,755,529 Tax equivalent net interest income $ 14,260 $ 13,851 $ 11,777 $ 41,402 $ 33,852

(1) Share and per share values at or for the periods ended September 30, 2024 have been adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2024.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Select Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)

As of or for the

three months ended, As of or for the

nine months ended, September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.21 % 1.11 % 1.00 % 1.18 % 0.84 % Return on average equity (1) 13.00 % 12.25 % 11.82 % 12.98 % 10.18 % Net interest margin (1)(2) 3.83 % 3.83 % 3.30 % 3.81 % 3.21 % Effective tax rate 18.7 % 17.7 % 18.1 % 18.0 % 16.9 % Efficiency ratio (3) 60.7 % 62.8 % 66.5 % 62.5 % 68.8 % Non-interest income to total income (3) 22.7 % 20.9 % 25.5 % 21.4 % 25.0 % Average balances: Investment securities $ 362,717 $ 363,878 $ 428,301 $ 368,106 $ 440,744 Loans 1,108,545 1,081,865 985,659 1,079,883 962,252 Assets 1,617,429 1,592,939 1,562,482 1,595,044 1,554,682 Interest-bearing deposits 984,335 965,214 936,218 976,463 935,958 FHLB and other borrowings 72,871 74,007 77,958 65,192 74,496 Subordinated debentures 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 Repurchase agreements 1,833 6,683 10,774 5,691 12,218 Stockholders’ equity $ 150,434 $ 144,151 $ 132,271 $ 144,591 $ 127,597 Average tax equivalent yield/cost (1): Investment securities 3.35 % 3.34 % 2.99 % 3.33 % 2.99 % Loans 6.37 % 6.37 % 6.43 % 6.36 % 6.31 % Total interest-bearing assets 5.61 % 5.60 % 5.38 % 5.58 % 5.26 % Interest-bearing deposits 2.18 % 2.14 % 2.48 % 2.16 % 2.42 % FHLB and other borrowings 4.67 % 4.67 % 5.61 % 4.68 % 5.65 % Subordinated debentures 6.62 % 6.63 % 7.64 % 6.64 % 7.69 % Repurchase agreements 3.68 % 3.12 % 2.66 % 3.15 % 2.92 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.44 % 2.41 % 2.82 % 2.41 % 2.77 % Capital ratios: Equity to total assets 9.63 % 9.13 % 8.93 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (3) 7.66 % 7.15 % 6.84 % Book value per share $ 26.92 $ 25.66 $ 24.18 Tangible book value per share (3) $ 20.96 $ 19.66 $ 18.11 $ 2.85 15.7 % Rollforward of allowance for credit losses (loans): Beginning balance $ 13,762 $ 12,802 $ 10,903 $ 12,825 $ 10,608 Charge-offs (2,380 ) (103 ) (153 ) (2,591 ) (413 ) Recoveries 67 63 144 215 449 Provision for credit losses for loans 850 1,000 650 1,850 900 Ending balance $ 12,299 $ 13,762 $ 11,544 $ 12,299 $ 11,544 Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 150 $ 150 $ 150 Non-performing assets: Non-accrual loans $ 9,999 $ 16,984 $ 13,415 Accruing loans over 90 days past due - - - Real estate owned - 167 428 Total non-performing assets $ 9,999 $ 17,151 $ 13,843 Loans 30-89 days delinquent $ 4,853 $ 4,321 $ 7,301 Other ratios: Loans to deposits 83.36 % 86.62 % 77.64 % Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding 0.43 % 0.39 % 0.73 % Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding 0.89 % 1.52 % 1.34 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.62 % 1.06 % 0.89 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans outstanding 1.10 % 1.23 % 1.15 % Allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans 123.00 % 81.03 % 86.05 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.83 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.29 % 0.00 %

(1) Information is annualized.

(2) Net interest margin is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis, using a 21% federal tax rate.

(3) Non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

