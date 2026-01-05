Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Earns National Recognition as a Top-Performing Small-Cap Bank

Landmark Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class of 2025

Manhattan, Kansas, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LARK), the parent company of Landmark National Bank, has been named to Piper Sandler’s SM-All Stars Class of 2025. Landmark is one of only 24 banks in the U.S. to be named to the annual list of top-performing small-cap institutions.

Piper Sandler, a leading investment bank and research firm, annually recognizes institutions based on metrics like growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength. Landmark was one of 6 new banks to be recognized in this year’s class, joining 18 returning alumni banks.

“We are honored to be named to Piper Sandler’s Sm-All Stars Class of 2025,” said Abby Wendel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our associates and the steadfast support of our Board of Directors. At Landmark, we believe that true success comes from building highly personalized relationships and connecting our clients with the resources they need to thrive. As a community bank, our focus has always been on strengthening the communities we serve, and this achievement underscores the strength, stability, and growth that our team works tirelessly to deliver.”

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 29 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan, Auburn, Dodge City, Fort Scott, Garden City, Great Bend, Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, LaCrosse, Lawrence, Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka, Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.

###

Investor Contact Media Contact Shelley Reed, EVP Strategy and Development Becky Tourtillott, VP Marketing 913.563.5672 620.768.2321 sreed@banklandmark.com btourtillott@banklandmark.com



