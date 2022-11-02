SEACOR Marine Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $59.8 million, operating loss was $10.9 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $15.8 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $43.7 million, operating loss of $14.3 million, and DVP of $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, and consolidated operating revenues of $54.0 million, operating loss of $15.5 million, and DVP of $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Notable third quarter items include:

Completion of the sale of our joint ventures in Mexico for gross cash proceeds of $66.0 million.

Completion of refinancing transactions extending the maturity of our main senior secured credit facility from the third quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2026.

Average utilization rates of 79%, the highest since the fourth quarter of 2013, an 11% improvement from the third quarter of 2021, and a 3% improvement from the second quarter of 2022.

37% improvement in revenues from the third quarter of 2021 and an 11% improvement from the second quarter of 2022.

DVP margin increased 3% from the third quarter of 2021 and 8% from the second quarter of 2022, inclusive of all drydocking expenses during the periods.





For the third quarter of 2022, loss from continuing operations was $24.4 million ($0.91 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2021 of $5.8 million ($0.23 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, third quarter 2022 results compare to a loss from continuing operations of $19.1 million ($0.72 loss per basic and diluted share) in the second quarter of 2022.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“The Company’s third quarter continued the improvement in revenues, utilization and average dayrates, and the acceleration of DVP margins. In particular, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico had its highest DVP contribution since 2018 and we are seeing improved demand for next year for our liftboats in both offshore wind and oil and gas decommissioning activities.

The positive trends for the third quarter were partially offset by ongoing repair work on one of our premium liftboats in the Middle East, which we have fully expensed and which we expect to complete in the fourth quarter, as well as lower utilization for our PSV fleet, primarily as a result of both higher repair days and an early contract termination by one of our customers in the Middle East.

The capstone of the quarter was a series of transactions which substantially bolstered our liquidity and extended our debt maturities. The sale of our joint ventures in Mexico allowed us to unlock capital at an attractive value. The refinancing transactions completed during the quarter, as well as the exchange transaction with Carlyle for our convertible debt completed in early October, addressed our main 2023 maturities, and once again demonstrate SEACOR Marine’s ability to maintain a disciplined capital structure while preserving equity value for our shareholders.”





(1) Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.





SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Revenues $ 59,791 $ 43,663 $ 159,399 $ 122,974 Costs and Expenses: Operating 44,006 33,448 127,647 92,370 Administrative and general 9,978 9,134 30,112 26,897 Lease expense 1,168 1,109 3,236 3,421 Depreciation and amortization 13,754 14,306 42,333 43,197 68,906 57,997 203,328 165,885 (Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net (1,783 ) 56 381 20,436 Operating Loss (10,898 ) (14,278 ) (43,548 ) (22,475 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income (123 ) 124 96 1,245 Interest expense (7,634 ) (6,403 ) (21,250 ) (21,731 ) SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees — — — (7 ) Gain on debt extinguishment — — — 61,994 Derivative gains, net 1 2 — 387 Foreign currency gains (losses), net 2,314 245 4,305 (878 ) Gain from return of investments in 50% or less owned companies and other, net 659 9,442 618 9,441 (4,783 ) 3,410 (16,231 ) 50,451 (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (15,681 ) (10,868 ) (59,779 ) 27,976 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 8,418 (725 ) 4,363 12,502 (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (24,099 ) (10,143 ) (64,142 ) 15,474 Equity in Earnings (Losses) Gains of 50% or Less Owned Companies (254 ) 4,314 5,835 10,584 (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations (24,353 ) (5,829 ) (58,307 ) 26,058 Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756) — — — 22,925 Net (Loss) Income (24,353 ) (5,829 ) (58,307 ) 48,983 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries (2 ) — 1 1 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $ (24,351 ) $ (5,829 ) $ (58,308 ) $ 48,982 Net (Loss) Income Per Common Share from Continuing Operations: Basic $ (0.91 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (2.19 ) $ 1.03 Diluted (0.91 ) (0.23 ) (2.19 ) 1.02 Net Earnings Per Share from Discontinued Operations: Basic $ — $ — $ — $ 0.90 Diluted — — — 0.90 Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share: Basic $ (0.91 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (2.19 ) $ 1.93 Diluted $ (0.91 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (2.19 ) $ 1.92 Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding: Basic 26,727,864 25,515,569 26,591,911 25,419,303 Diluted 26,727,864 25,515,569 26,591,911 25,430,762





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Time Charter Statistics: Average Rates Per Day $ 13,340 $ 12,149 $ 11,312 $ 11,376 $ 12,120 Fleet Utilization 79 % 77 % 70 % 73 % 68 % Fleet Available Days 5,336 5,311 5,400 5,060 5,108 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 56,500 $ 49,504 $ 42,741 $ 42,289 $ 41,782 Bareboat charter 332 48 618 2,870 — Other marine services 2,959 4,465 2,232 2,808 1,881 59,791 54,017 45,591 47,967 43,663 Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 20,152 18,346 18,435 17,098 15,051 Repairs and maintenance 7,377 8,380 6,791 6,782 6,536 Drydocking 5,046 6,474 4,973 567 771 Insurance and loss reserves 2,850 2,545 1,186 1,859 2,189 Fuel, lubes and supplies 5,416 4,350 3,729 3,254 3,684 Other 3,165 4,050 4,382 5,476 5,217 44,006 44,145 39,496 35,036 33,448 Direct Vessel Profit (1) 15,785 9,872 6,095 12,931 10,215 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense 1,168 1,008 1,060 2,664 1,109 Administrative and general 9,978 10,210 9,924 10,742 9,134 Depreciation and amortization 13,754 14,208 14,371 14,198 14,306 24,900 25,426 25,355 27,604 24,549 (Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net (1,783 ) 25 2,139 — 56 Operating Loss (10,898 ) (15,529 ) (17,121 ) (14,673 ) (14,278 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income (123 ) 190 29 57 124 Interest expense (7,634 ) (6,989 ) (6,627 ) (6,380 ) (6,403 ) Derivative gains (losses), net 1 33 (34 ) 4 2 Foreign currency gains (losses), net 2,314 1,170 821 (357 ) 245 Gain from return of investments in 50% or less owned companies and other, net 659 (41 ) — — 9,442 (4,783 ) (5,637 ) (5,811 ) (6,676 ) 3,410 Loss from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (15,681 ) (21,166 ) (22,932 ) (21,349 ) (10,868 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 8,418 (1,634 ) (2,421 ) (1,009 ) (725 ) Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (24,099 ) (19,532 ) (20,511 ) (20,340 ) (10,143 ) Equity in Earnings (Losses) Gains of 50% or Less Owned Companies (254 ) 415 5,674 4,494 4,314 Loss from Continuing Operations (24,353 ) (19,117 ) (14,837 ) (15,846 ) (5,829 ) Net Loss (24,353 ) (19,117 ) (14,837 ) (15,846 ) (5,829 ) Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries (2 ) 3 — — — Net Loss Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $ (24,351 ) $ (19,120 ) $ (14,837 ) $ (15,846 ) $ (5,829 ) Net Loss Per Common Share from Continuing Operations: Basic $ (0.91 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.23 ) Diluted (0.91 ) (0.72 ) (0.56 ) (0.62 ) (0.23 ) Net Loss Per Share: Basic $ (0.91 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.23 ) Diluted $ (0.91 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding: Basic 26,728 26,665 26,379 25,520 25,516 Diluted 26,728 26,665 26,379 25,520 25,516 Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End 28,142 28,145 28,083 27,432 25,864

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 21,551 $ 17,792 $ 15,595 $ 15,496 $ 18,702 Fleet utilization 58 % 43 % 38 % 33 % 27 % Fleet available days 1,363 1,277 1,314 1,043 1,062 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 199 284 205 95 246 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 259 313 404 399 469 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 17,075 $ 9,759 $ 7,864 $ 5,290 $ 5,289 Bareboat charter — — — 386 — Other marine services 2,161 2,399 2,052 1,119 1,215 19,236 12,158 9,916 6,795 6,504 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 7,243 5,773 4,923 3,136 2,428 Repairs and maintenance 2,002 1,280 1,101 1,085 1,266 Drydocking 1,549 4,090 2,867 191 239 Insurance and loss reserves 1,382 1,198 229 720 462 Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,143 794 662 501 259 Other 314 281 224 200 147 13,633 13,416 10,006 5,833 4,801 Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $ 5,603 $ (1,258 ) $ (90 ) $ 962 $ 1,703 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 278 $ 295 $ 287 $ 633 $ 621 Depreciation and amortization 4,332 4,562 4,638 4,325 3,936 Africa and Europe, Continuing Operations Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 11,813 $ 11,279 $ 10,006 $ 9,530 $ 9,551 Fleet utilization 91 % 85 % 82 % 88 % 77 % Fleet available days 1,629 1,567 1,499 1,411 1,417 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 37 58 163 79 52 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status — — — — 29 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 17,551 $ 14,930 $ 12,280 $ 11,883 $ 10,446 Other marine services 60 1,072 (616 ) (416 ) (429 ) 17,611 16,002 11,664 11,467 10,017 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 4,694 3,526 3,536 3,283 3,147 Repairs and maintenance 2,110 2,638 1,579 1,846 1,540 Drydocking 383 134 1,144 144 337 Insurance and loss reserves 359 329 124 245 323 Fuel, lubes and supplies 2,284 1,490 1,473 1,019 1,631 Other 1,580 1,871 1,828 1,740 1,424 11,410 9,988 9,684 8,277 8,402 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 6,201 $ 6,014 $ 1,980 $ 3,190 $ 1,615 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 455 $ 456 $ 402 $ 371 $ 284 Depreciation and amortization 3,461 3,306 3,258 2,948 3,296





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Middle East and Asia Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 9,507 $ 9,673 $ 9,882 $ 9,612 $ 10,374 Fleet utilization 79 % 87 % 77 % 81 % 73 % Fleet available days 1,564 1,651 1,800 1,717 1,780 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 252 160 153 38 134 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status — — 90 178 214 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 11,712 $ 13,906 $ 13,660 $ 13,402 $ 13,417 Other marine services 319 460 49 50 85 12,031 14,366 13,709 13,452 13,502 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 5,384 5,691 6,031 5,756 5,849 Repairs and maintenance 1,776 2,545 1,832 1,382 1,610 Drydocking 3,113 2,250 962 232 156 Insurance and loss reserves 762 748 507 611 707 Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,426 1,318 1,010 1,042 777 Other 878 1,213 1,627 2,148 2,823 13,339 13,765 11,969 11,171 11,922 Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit (1) $ (1,308 ) $ 601 $ 1,740 $ 2,281 $ 1,580 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 35 $ 38 $ 31 $ 38 $ 377 Depreciation and amortization 3,974 4,229 4,345 4,156 4,456 Latin America Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 14,010 $ 14,263 $ 13,450 $ 15,944 $ 16,240 Fleet utilization 93 % 94 % 85 % 83 % 92 % Fleet available days 780 816 787 889 849 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 12 6 59 113 58 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 10,162 $ 10,909 $ 8,937 $ 11,714 $ 12,630 Bareboat charter 332 48 618 2,484 — Other marine services 419 534 747 2,055 1,010 10,913 11,491 10,302 16,253 13,640 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 2,831 3,356 3,945 4,923 3,627 Repairs and maintenance 1,489 1,917 2,279 2,469 2,120 Drydocking 1 — — — 39 Insurance and loss reserves 347 270 326 283 697 Fuel, lubes and supplies 563 748 584 692 1,017 Other 393 685 703 1,388 823 5,624 6,976 7,837 9,755 8,323 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 5,289 $ 4,515 $ 2,465 $ 6,498 $ 5,317 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 400 $ 219 $ 340 $ 1,622 $ (173 ) 'Depreciation and amortization 1,987 2,111 2,130 2,769 2,618





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Anchor handling towing supply Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 8,848 $ 8,887 $ 8,908 $ 8,069 $ 14,346 Fleet utilization 67 % 66 % 66 % 66 % 66 % Fleet available days 552 546 540 552 552 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 92 56 2 14 61 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 92 131 180 92 92 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 3,256 $ 3,191 $ 3,188 $ 2,926 $ 5,224 Other marine services (183 ) (143 ) (160 ) (129 ) (151 ) 3,073 3,048 3,028 2,797 5,073 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel $ 1,022 $ 1,050 $ 1,136 $ 1,389 $ 1,584 Repairs and maintenance 304 566 293 608 1,044 Drydocking 28 (30 ) (7 ) 1 (217 ) Insurance and loss reserves 150 146 (137 ) 148 193 Fuel, lubes and supplies 399 215 144 321 388 Other 228 435 439 556 408 2,131 2,382 1,868 3,023 3,400 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 450 $ 450 $ 449 $ 353 $ 354 Depreciation and amortization 494 495 494 495 494 Fast support Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 9,907 $ 9,201 $ 8,621 $ 8,464 $ 8,455 Fleet utilization 90 % 85 % 80 % 79 % 70 % Fleet available days 2,116 2,126 2,160 2,208 2,208 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 103 108 167 137 300 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 75 91 90 92 178 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 18,837 $ 16,525 $ 14,900 $ 14,857 $ 13,007 Bareboat charter — — — 386 — Other marine services (15 ) (174 ) (254 ) (380 ) (121 ) 18,822 16,351 14,646 14,863 12,886 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel $ 5,289 $ 4,880 $ 5,070 $ 5,581 $ 4,588 Repairs and maintenance 2,738 2,458 1,800 2,151 2,313 Drydocking 656 (201 ) 1,277 494 965 Insurance and loss reserves 410 372 260 390 328 Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,572 1,187 1,544 1,355 1,390 Other 1,284 1,311 1,941 2,156 2,021 11,949 10,007 11,892 12,127 11,605 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ — $ — $ — $ 353 $ 693 Depreciation and amortization 4,972 5,010 4,945 4,929 4,929





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Supply Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 13,772 $ 13,422 $ 12,188 $ 11,586 $ 11,631 Fleet utilization 78 % 86 % 72 % 79 % 77 % Fleet available days 1,840 1,820 1,800 1,380 1,372 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 152 26 233 117 64 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status — — — 117 174 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 19,687 $ 20,983 $ 15,823 $ 12,675 $ 12,317 Bareboat charter 332 48 618 — — Other marine services 720 575 44 410 221 20,739 21,606 16,485 13,085 12,538 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel $ 8,427 $ 7,889 $ 8,193 $ 6,141 $ 4,738 Repairs and maintenance 2,839 3,184 3,701 2,191 2,078 Drydocking 1,025 (32 ) 1,302 — 23 Insurance and loss reserves 734 551 428 280 595 Fuel, lubes and supplies 2,038 1,701 1,434 998 1,221 Other 1,275 1,631 1,348 1,957 988 16,338 14,924 16,406 11,567 9,643 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 332 $ 154 $ 291 $ — $ — Depreciation and amortization 3,810 3,785 3,786 3,155 3,149 Specialty Time Charter Statistics: Fleet available days — — 90 92 92 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings — — — — 65 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status — — 90 92 — Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel $ — $ — $ 1 $ 6 $ 35 Repairs and maintenance — — — (28 ) 7 Insurance and loss reserves — — 2 1 3 Fuel, lubes and supplies — — 2 2 6 Other — — 11 18 28 — — 16 (1 ) 79





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Liftboats Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 27,447 $ 24,712 $ 22,416 $ 23,409 $ 23,137 Fleet utilization 65 % 44 % 49 % 61 % 55 % Fleet available days 828 819 810 828 884 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 154 318 179 58 65 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 92 91 134 184 202 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 14,720 $ 8,805 $ 8,830 $ 11,831 $ 11,234 Bareboat charter — — — 2,484 — Other marine services 1,421 3,283 1,463 1,121 997 16,141 12,088 10,293 15,436 12,231 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel $ 5,419 $ 4,515 $ 4,035 $ 4,068 $ 4,033 Repairs and maintenance 1,560 2,132 1,012 1,859 1,104 Drydocking 3,337 6,737 2,401 72 — Insurance and loss reserves 1,552 1,548 1,215 1,070 1,170 Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,408 1,230 605 589 668 Other 387 655 644 856 1,672 13,663 16,817 9,912 8,514 8,647 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ — $ — $ — $ 1,569 $ (200 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,429 4,870 4,964 5,171 5,170 Other Activity Operating Revenues: Other marine services $ 1,016 $ 924 $ 1,139 $ 1,786 $ 935 1,016 924 1,139 1,786 935 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel $ (5 ) $ 12 $ — $ (87 ) $ 73 Repairs and maintenance (64 ) 40 (15 ) 1 (10 ) Insurance and loss reserves 4 (72 ) (582 ) (30 ) (100 ) Fuel, lubes and supplies (1 ) 17 — (11 ) 11 Other (9 ) 18 (1 ) (67 ) 100 (75 ) 15 (598 ) (194 ) 74 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 386 $ 404 $ 320 $ 389 $ 262 Depreciation and amortization 49 48 182 448 564





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,514 $ 22,608 $ 36,315 $ 37,619 $ 42,194 Restricted cash 3,296 3,296 3,596 3,601 4,160 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for credit loss accounts 58,572 55,276 49,238 55,544 50,343 Other 6,647 7,437 8,799 6,118 13,750 Note receivable 20,000 — — — — Tax receivable 79 79 1,238 1,238 101 Inventories 2,059 1,723 1,297 928 476 Prepaid expenses and other 4,700 5,391 3,724 3,730 3,851 Assets held for sale 6,000 — — 2,235 — Total current assets 148,867 95,810 104,207 111,013 114,875 Property and Equipment: Historical cost 992,423 1,000,147 1,006,873 1,006,052 989,910 Accumulated depreciation (321,898 ) (325,091 ) (316,444 ) (300,300 ) (303,178 ) 670,525 675,056 690,429 705,752 686,732 Construction in progress 8,422 15,576 15,550 15,531 15,577 Net property and equipment 678,947 690,632 705,979 721,283 702,309 Right-of-use asset - operating leases 4,419 5,686 6,238 6,608 4,670 Right-of-use asset - finance leases 6,972 7,131 7,290 100 108 Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies 1,901 75,923 76,860 71,727 77,426 Other assets 1,887 1,932 2,057 1,771 2,672 Total assets $ 842,993 $ 877,114 $ 902,631 $ 912,502 $ 902,060 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liabilities $ 1,792 $ 2,010 $ 2,073 $ 1,986 $ 1,269 Current portion of financing lease liabilities 374 282 190 33 32 Current portion of long-term debt 57,567 33,398 32,708 31,602 28,875 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 36,248 39,262 32,585 28,419 23,578 Due to SEACOR Holdings 264 264 264 274 276 Other current liabilities 22,032 22,171 23,723 22,351 21,109 Total current liabilities 118,277 97,387 91,543 84,665 75,139 Long-term operating lease liabilities 3,759 4,026 4,420 4,885 4,000 Long-term financing lease liabilities 6,916 7,050 7,183 76 84 Long-term debt 282,556 318,699 326,264 332,762 321,641 Conversion option liability on convertible senior notes — 1 34 — 5 Deferred income taxes 39,823 33,743 37,153 40,682 43,463 Deferred gains and other liabilities 2,692 2,701 2,990 2,891 2,925 Total liabilities 454,023 463,607 469,587 465,961 447,257 Equity: SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock 272 272 269 262 245 Additional paid-in capital 465,449 464,222 463,138 461,931 455,373 Accumulated deficit (79,769 ) (55,418 ) (37,744 ) (22,907 ) (7,059 ) Shares held in treasury (1,852 ) (1,852 ) (1,792 ) (1,120 ) (1,120 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 4,549 5,960 8,853 8,055 7,044 388,649 413,184 432,724 446,221 454,483 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 321 323 320 320 320 Total equity 388,970 413,507 433,044 446,541 454,803 Total liabilities and equity $ 842,993 $ 877,114 $ 902,631 $ 912,502 $ 902,060





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Cash Flows from Continuing Operating Activities: Net (Loss) Income $ (24,353 ) $ (19,117 ) $ (14,837 ) $ (15,846 ) $ (5,829 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,754 14,208 14,371 14,198 14,306 Deferred financing costs amortization 350 364 291 328 255 Stock-based compensation expense 1,227 1,013 395 1,243 1,294 Debt discount amortization 1,817 1,736 1,691 1,614 1,573 Allowance for credit losses (53 ) 701 (170 ) 585 122 Loss (Gain) from equipment sales, retirements or impairments 1,783 (25 ) (2,139 ) — (56 ) Gain from return of investment — — — — (9,442 ) Derivative (gains) losses (1 ) (33 ) 34 (4 ) (2 ) Interest on finance leases 73 73 25 1 1 Cash settlement payments on derivative transactions, net (131 ) (278 ) (373 ) (403 ) (414 ) Currency (gains) losses (2,314 ) (1,170 ) (821 ) 357 (245 ) Deferred income taxes 6,079 (3,410 ) (3,529 ) (2,781 ) (2,706 ) Equity losses (earnings) 254 (415 ) (5,674 ) (4,494 ) (4,314 ) Dividends received from equity investees 1,096 1,162 725 817 4,515 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Accounts receivables (2,384 ) (4,476 ) 3,904 (1,157 ) (3,798 ) Other assets 966 (1,539 ) (164 ) 1,656 1,561 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (4,900 ) 4,925 6,707 7,915 (1,416 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (6,737 ) (6,281 ) 436 4,029 (4,595 ) Cash Flows from Continuing Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (240 ) (17 ) (20 ) (443 ) (2,910 ) Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment — 1,371 5,310 — — Net investing activities in property and equipment (240 ) 1,354 5,290 (443 ) (2,910 ) Investments in and advances to 50% or less owned companies — — — (2,272 ) — Excess distributions from equity investees — — — — 9,442 Principal payments on notes due from equity investees 177 175 176 (630 ) 179 Cash received from acquisition of 50% or less owned company — — — 172 — Proceeds from sale of investment in equity investees 66,000 — — — — Issuance of notes due from others (28,831 ) — — — — Principal payments on notes due from others 8,831 — — — — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 45,937 1,529 5,466 (3,173 ) 6,711 Cash Flows from Continuing Financing Activities: Payments on long-term debt (14,182 ) (9,152 ) (7,348 ) (5,981 ) (7,054 ) Payments on finance leases (114 ) (114 ) (9 ) (9 ) (9 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 11 140 — Issuance of stock — 3 7 — — Exercise of warrants — — — 1 — Net cash used in financing activities (14,296 ) (9,252 ) (7,210 ) (5,989 ) (7,063 ) Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents 2 (3 ) (1 ) (1 ) — Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 24,906 (14,007 ) (1,309 ) (5,134 ) (4,947 ) Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 25,904 39,911 41,220 46,354 51,301 Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 50,810 $ 25,904 $ 39,911 $ 41,220 $ 46,354





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS

Owned Joint Ventured (1) Leased-in Managed Total September 30, 2022 AHTS 3 — 2 — 5 FSV 22 — 1 2 25 Supply 21 — — — 21 Liftboats 9 — — — 9 55 — 3 2 60 December 31, 2021 AHTS 4 — 2 — 6 FSV 23 5 1 1 30 Supply 20 15 — — 35 Specialty (2) 1 — — — 1 Liftboats (3) 9 — — — 9 57 20 3 1 81





(1) On September 29, 2022, the Company sold its equity interests in MexMar and OVH and acquired 100% of the equity interest in SEACOR Marlin LLC, resulting in the Company no longer operating joint-ventured vessels. (2) One owned vessel classified as a CTV Operations as of December 31, 2020 was reclassified as a specialty vessel as of January 12, 2021 and removed from service in the second quarter of 2022. Removed from service vessels are not counted in active fleet count. (3) In the second quarter of 2021, the Company removed from service four liftboats. Removed from service vessels are not counted in active fleet count.



