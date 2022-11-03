The Lovesac Company Appoints John Legg as Chief Supply Chain Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) (“Lovesac” or the “Company”), the home furnishing brand best known for its Sactionals, The World's Most Adaptable Couch™, today announced that John Legg has been appointed as Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective October 31, 2022. In this role, Mr. Legg will be responsible for leading the vision, strategy, and operations of Lovesac’s Supply Chain functions including manufacturing, planning, inventory, distribution and logistics.



Mr. Legg has over 25 years of experience in Supply Chain management across retail, wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses, with leadership roles spanning manufacturing, distribution, transportation, supply chain systems and automation. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) and was responsible for end-to-end supply chain operations. While at Purple Innovation, he was an early leader, instrumental in strategically stabilizing business operations, helping to significantly grow the Company and contributing to profitability through supply chain and manufacturing efficiencies. Prior to that, Mr. Legg held global supply chain leadership positions at Claris Retail Solutions, Global Brands Group and Zale Corporations.

“We are thrilled to welcome John as Chief Supply Chain Officer as we expand and strengthen our capabilities across our end-to-end global supply chain network” said Mary Fox, President and Chief Operating Officer. “As we continue to scale our brand, gain market share and better serve our customers, John’s vast industry knowledge, leadership experience, and vision will play a fundamental role in building best in class supply chain operations at Lovesac to support our ambitious growth plans.”

Mr. Legg commented, “I’m excited to be joining Lovesac as Chief Supply Chain Officer, especially given the importance of the Company’s world-class supply chain network, which supports its unparalleled customer experience, Designed for Life products, and Circle to Consumer philosophy. I look forward to working with the leadership team as we continue to grow the business and strengthen Lovesac’s positioning in the couch + home audio market.”

Mr. Legg is a graduate of Northeastern University, and holds a B.S. in Business Administration, Transportation and Distribution Management.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life® approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as our customers’ lives do. Our current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and their associated home decor accessories. Innovation is at the center of our design philosophy with all of our core products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. We market and sell our products primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch-feel points in the form of our own showrooms as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers.