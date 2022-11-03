Konica Minolta Healthcare Continues to Transform X-ray, Introducing New Systems Featuring Dynamic Digital Radiography at RSNA 2022

WAYNE, N.J., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., a leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology, announces the introduction of new digital radiography (DR) solutions that will continue to transform the clinical value of X-ray. In 2020, Konica Minolta Healthcare launched Dynamic Digital Radiography (DDR), and now the company is extending this advancement to the new KDR® Flex Overhead X-ray System. Konica Minolta previously announced DDR on the Chiropractic Straight Arm and the mKDR Xpress™ Mobile X-ray System, which recently received US FDA 510(k) clearance for the DDR option. These new systems and the AeroDR® Glassless family of flat panel detectors will be launched at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), November 27 – December 1, 2022.

The KDR Flex Overhead X-ray System is a next-generation, smart radiography system that delivers an array of workflow innovations in addition to incorporating DDR. The system automatically tracks and aligns the tube to the table or wall stand, facilitating precision in positioning. The KDR Flex Overhead X-ray System has the flexibility to be configured as a manual, semi-automated or fully automated system to optimize workflow, reduce operator fatigue and increase patient satisfaction. A powerful X-ray generator and Automatic Exposure Control further optimize image quality and help minimize patient dose. The result is a more effortless system operation that enhances both the technologist and patient experience.

Konica Minolta shatters the glass ceiling with the latest innovation in wireless digital detectors. With the AeroDR Glassless Flat Panel Detectors there is no glass substrate, just a thin film transistor (TFT), further decreasing the panel weight and, as important, reducing the distance between the scintillator and electronics for superior sensitivity and outstanding image quality. The AeroDR family of flat panel detectors are renowned for durability, a powerful 7-year power cell warranty and exceptional high definition resolution at 100 µm and 200 µm. AeroDR Glassless Flat Panel Detectors are available in Konica Minolta systems and retrofits to help facilities take advantage of a smart imaging solution for greater efficiency and optimal image quality.

“Konica Minolta is delivering more capabilities with digital radiography that advance and redefine imaging diagnostics and are available on multiple systems to best meet each customer’s most demanding needs,” says Guillermo Sander, PhD, Marketing Director for Digital Radiography, Konica Minolta Healthcare. “Our commitment is to do more with primary imaging, continually evolving to provide clinicians with diagnostic information never before available. The ultimate goal is to enhance patient care by enabling better decisions, sooner.”

With the mKDR Xpress Mobile X-ray System with DDR, clinicians can now capture anatomy in motion and observe physiological changes during respiration or swallow studies, right at the patient’s bedside or in the ER, OR, CCU or ICU. DDR adds significant clinical value to imaging performed at the point-of-care with an exam that is fast and versatile at a low radiation dose.

DDR was initially introduced on the company’s acclaimed KDR® Advanced U-Arm. DDR is a leap forward in DR technology that acquires individual images at high speed and low dose. The resulting cine loop enables clinicians to observe anatomical motion over time, enhancing diagnostic capabilities and providing clinicians with a way to visualize anatomy like never before.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company’s focus is to contribute to life changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray, ultrasound and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

With nearly 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta’s DNA. From roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. Innovation allows the company to be a strong strategic partner, understanding what value means to customers and how Konica Minolta’s innovations can address specific needs and lead to better decisions, sooner.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc. For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, or visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us.

