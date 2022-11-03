Navitas and VREMT Open Joint R&D Lab for Next-Gen EV Power Systems and Semiconductors

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company, and VREMT, industry-leading electric powertrain supplier to ZEEKR, Volvo, Polestar and Lotus, announced the opening of an advanced, joint R&D power semiconductor laboratory to accelerate EV power-system developments using Navitas’ GaNFast (gallium nitride, GaN) power ICs and GeneSiC (silicon carbide, SiC) power MOSFETs and diodes.



GaN and SiC are ‘wide bandgap’ power semiconductors that deliver higher efficiency at faster switching speeds, with smaller system size and lower costs than legacy silicon chips. These advances will enable EV power conversion systems to deliver faster-charging, faster-acceleration, longer-range and lower-cost EVs which will accelerate our planet’s transition from fossil-fuel to clean-air vehicles.

Mr. Shuibao GUO (郭水保), Vice GM of VREMT and Mr. Charles (Yingjie) ZHA, VP and GM of Navitas China opened the joint lab in Ningbo, PRC on November 1st, 2022. The lab will host highly skilled Navitas engineers, working with advanced power system design tools and in close partnership with VREMT system design teams.

The joint R&D lab will be further supported by Navitas’ own unique EV System Design Center, located in Shanghai. The Design Center assists customers to maximize GaN and SiC performance advantages, including high-frequency magnetics design plus advanced packaging and modules to create higher power density, higher efficiency, and lower system cost power electronics systems for EVs.

“Navitas’ next-generation power semiconductors bring enormous value to VREMT’s design teams,” said Mr. Guo. “We expect that Navitas’ high-frequency power-system expertise will greatly reduce time-to-prototype and time-to-market for VREMT systems.”

“It is an honor for Navitas to join with VREMT division to create this leading-edge, joint laboratory to create next-generation power systems for VREMT,” said Mr. Zha. “This new partnership is aligned on both technical goals and also for sustainability, as both companies focus on carbon neutrality.”

About ZEEKR

ZEEKR is a new electric mobility technology and solutions brand satisfying the global demand for premium electric vehicles. ZEEKR is committed to being a user-driven tech company. The brand will create a new ecosystem focused on innovation with users at the center of operations. Through its unique business model, the brand will break the boundaries between users and brand with innovations driven by user experiences, the user ecology, and user shareholding plan. As well as utilizing Geely’s leading Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), ZEEKR will have its own battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies and electric vehicle supply chain support. By utilizing SEA technologies, ZEEKR vehicles will be able to offer software upgrades throughout the lifetime of every vehicle through over-the-Air upgrades as well as offering an unrivalled luxury vehicle experience in terms of comfort and performance.

About VREMT

Founded in 2013 and located in Ningbo, Zhejiang, VREMT (Viridi E-Mobility Technology (Ningbo) Co., Ltd.) is a subsidiary of Geely Group, specializing in R&D, production, sales, and after-sales service of new energy vehicle battery, electric motor, electric control, charging, energy storage system. Based on the new energy vehicle, VREMT is constantly seeking technological breakthroughs and innovation. After ten years of development, the company has accumulated strong technical strength, gradually expanded its business to charging, energy storage and other fields, and built a comprehensive energy business development system, which has formed a comprehensive new energy ecological chain and continued to provide safe efficient and intelligent energy solutions for global users.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 50 million GaN units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

