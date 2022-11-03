Mendus AB: Mendus to present multiple abstracts at ASH 2022 including an oral presentation of updated AML survival results from the Phase 2 ADVANCE II trial

English Swedish

Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST, or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced that updated results from the Company’s ongoing Phase 2 ADVANCE II clinical trial evaluating DCP-001 as a maintenance therapy in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) will be presented at the upcoming 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting, which is being held in New Orleans, Louisiana from December 10-13, 2022 (“ASH 2022”). In addition, the company will present immunomonitoring data in a separate poster presentation. ASH 2022 abstracts were released today, November 3, 2022.







“We are excited to have the principal investigator, Professor van de Loosdrecht share these updated results from the ongoing ADVANCE II clinical trial evaluating our novel immunotherapy DCP-001 as a potential maintenance treatment in AML,” said Jeroen Rovers, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Mendus. “The results to date from ADVANCE II demonstrate that DCP-001 continues to be safe, well-tolerated and has shown increasing evidence of clinical benefit. Treatment with DCP-001 also led to an immune activation in the majority of patients in this study, providing further correlative evidence that immune activation is an important if not essential mechanism in driving MRD conversions and resulting in relevant survival benefit in this difficult-to-treat cancer.”





“With maintenance therapy fast becoming the new frontier in the treatment of AML, we believe the most effective approach towards extending remission during this critical phase of patient care is to develop a novel, immune priming-based therapy that can safely and effectively eliminate residual disease,” said Erik Manting, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Mendus. “Based upon the evolving relapse free survival and overall survival data from the ADVANCE II study, coupled with a strong safety and tolerability profile, we believe DCP-001 is emerging as a promising new maintenance therapy in AML with the potential to represent a meaningful advancement over the current standard, especially for MRD positive patients. We look forward to providing the most updated results from ADVANCE II in an oral presentation at the upcoming ASH 2022 Meeting on December 12th.”





The Company will present two updates at this year’s ASH meeting. The first update will be an oral presentation providing updated results from the ongoing ADVANCE II clinical trial of DCP-001 as a potential maintenance therapy for the treatment of AML in patients with measurable residual disease (MRD).





The second update will be a poster presentation based upon an analysis of immune response data from AML patients in the ADVANCE II clinical trial showing how effective induction of an immune response with DCP-001 correlates with clinical response and MRD conversion.





Mendus is developing DCP-001 as a maintenance therapy for patients with AML following successful induction/consolidation treatment. DCP-001 is an allogeneic, leukemia-derived dendritic cell vaccine that has been designed to prime the immune system by inducing an effective anti-leukemic response to control or kill remaining malignant cells. DCP-001 is currently being evaluated in the ADVANCE-II Phase 2 trial (n=20), and positive interim results from the trial were announced in May 2022.





Accepted ASH 2022 abstracts became available online on the ASH website on November 3rd, from 9:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), or 2:00 PM Central European Time (CET):

https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting/abstracts





Details of the two presentations are provided below:





Oral presentation

Title: Use of an Allogeneic Leukemia-Derived Dendritic Cell Vaccine in MRD+ AML-Patients Results in MRD Conversion, Improved Relapse-Free Survival and Vaccine Induced Immune Responses to Tumor Antigens

Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Therapies, Excluding Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapies: Frontline and Maintenance

Date: Monday, Monday, December 12, 2022

Session Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Presentation Time: 11:30 AM

Room: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 275-277

Publication Number: 713





Poster presentation

Title: Induction of a Systemic Immune Response during Use of an Allogenic Leukemia-Derived Dendritic Cell Vaccine in MRD+ AML Patients Correlates with Clinical Response and MRD Conversion

Session Name: 617. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Biomarkers, Molecular Markers and Minimal Residual Disease in Diagnosis and Prognosis: Poster I

Session Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022

Presentation Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Room: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

Publication Number: 1480



All posters will be made available as virtual ePosters throughout the ASH 2022 meeting. In addition, the presentation and poster will be made available on the Mendus website following the poster presentation.





Mendus to Host Upcoming KOL Event

The Company plans to host a KOL event webcast featuring a discussion on the evolving treatment paradigm of AML, including maintenance-based treatment approaches. The event is scheduled for November 30th at 1pm ET,





About the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Meeting

ASH International Congress is the largest hematology meeting in the world that brings together professionals from all areas of blood diseases, hematology medicine. More information can be found at the website 64th ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition - Hematology.org.





