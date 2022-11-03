Familiprix Joins Stingray Advertising’s Retail Audio Advertising Network

English French

MONTREAL, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that Familiprix has joined Stingray Advertising’s retail audio advertising network. Under the agreement, Stingray Advertising will be responsible for exclusive sales representation of all in-store digital audio advertising within their 427 pharmacies in Quebec and New Brunswick.

Retail-based digital audio advertising enables brands to connect and remain top-of-mind with highly qualified consumers during their in-store shopping journey. With the addition of Familiprix pharmacies to the Stingray Advertising retail audio advertising network, brands can now reach customers within these locations through contextually relevant audio messages that are digitally ad-served (directly or programmatically) via Stingray’s proprietary streaming media technology.



“The addition of over 400 pharmacy locations across Quebec and New Brunswick adds substantial scale to our growing retail audio advertising network, and exciting new advertising opportunities for brands looking to access high-intent shoppers within their retail environments,” said Ryan Fuss, Senior Vice President, Stingray Advertising. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Familiprix and look forward to building strong connections between their customers and brands through our unique retail audio advertising offering.”

“Familiprix are really proud to join the Stingray Advertising retail audio advertising network, which will have the effect of increasing the shopping experience to our customers and an opportunity for our business partners” said Bernard Godbout VP Merchandising and Marketing at Familiprix.

Stingray Advertising operates North America’s largest retail audio advertising network. They engage with over 140 million shoppers weekly across more than 20,000 grocery, superstore, pharmacy, and discount store locations.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 20,000 major retail locations. Stingray has over 1000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com .

About Stingray Advertising

Stingray Advertising operates North America’s largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio ads across more than 20,000 superstore, pharmacy, grocery, and discount store locations. Its retail media network connects brands to consumers at point of sale reaching more than 140 million shoppers every week. By engaging with high-intent audiences in a captive retail environment, Stingray Advertising leverages the power of proximity to deliver proven performance for advertisers. For more information: www.stingray.com/advertising.



About Familiprix

Familiprix, with its headquarters in Québec City, consists of 427 pharmacies with over one billion dollars in retail sales. Recognized by its forward-thinking mindset and high level of professionalism, Familiprix’s employs more than 6,450 people throughout its network and covers all of Quebec and parts of New Brunswick. The banner’s pharmacies are organized by surface area into four categories: Clinic, Commercial, Extra and Health, which is focused on people and healthy lifestyles.



The banner is among the top 500 most important companies in Quebec (Source: Les Affaires, 2019) and one of the most admired companies in Quebec (Source: Reputation Study, Léger, 2019).



Familiprix is the only group of independent pharmacist-owners with its own distribution centres. Located in Quebec City, the centres supply the daily needs of Familiprix pharmacies and clinics.



Familiprix is a group of dynamic healthcare professionals who are actively involved in their communities and listen to the needs of their clients.

