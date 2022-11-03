Anteriad to Make B2B Marketing Data Available On Snowflake Marketplace

Rye Brook, NY, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad has partnered with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to make B2B data available on Snowflake Marketplace, enabling marketers, data scientists, business intelligence and analytics professionals' access to live and ready-to-query data from Anteriad for smarter decision making.

Snowflake Marketplace, powered by Snowflake’s ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allows companies to receive direct access to raw data products and leverage data quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data, data services, and applications, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud.

“B2B marketers need data solutions that operate between platforms within their tech stack to help support various use cases. To empower marketers for adtech or martech initiatives, Anteriad delivers a broad set of differentiated data solutions that can help clients test, match, and deliver data through Snowflake Marketplace. Driving value from your first-party data is not new, but the ease and speed of which it can happen will help solve for various use cases without having to sign up for another black box. Solve for Account Based Marketing analytics, intent enrichment or firmographic hygiene all in one place,” said Todd Love, Chief Commercial Officer at Anteriad.

With 500 billion monthly digital interactions, Anteriad provides a robust data offering to B2B marketers. Anteriad data available on Snowflake Marketplace includes a trove of data from intent insights to firmographics, and technographics. B2B marketers can use Anteriad data to understand their audience more deeply, discover new audiences, and orchestrate their campaigns across accounts, buying groups, channels and touchpoints with confidence.

“Differentiated, reliable data contributes to better business outcomes, which is what Snowflake and Anteriad aim to deliver to customers. Snowflake Marketplace gives B2B Marketers access to data at scale in a secure environment and Anteriad helps meet customer demand for unique data that can help them get out in front. We look forward to watching our customers take advantage of these benefits,” said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Snowflake Marketplace.

To become a Snowflake partner, get access to Snowflake’s self-service partner resources please visit www.snowflake.com/partners.

About Anteriad | anteriad.com

For over 20 years, Anteriad has put B2B marketers in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. With more than 500 billion buyer-related signals tracked every month on our award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform, customers like IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM, and Lenovo benefit from our high-fidelity B2B buyer data, full and self-service multichannel execution, analytics, and expert advisory to generate impactful ROI multiples. Start creating your future today – get to know us at https://www.anteriad.com.