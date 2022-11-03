Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at October 31, 2022 was $48.47, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of -19.9% and -19.9%, respectively. These compare with the -6.2% and -4.9% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of preference shares and bank borrowing, in an effort to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at October 31, 2022, the combined leverage afforded by both forms of leverage represented 14.8% of CGI’s net assets, up from 13.7% at the end of 2021 and 13.6% at October 31, 2021.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at October 31, 2022 was $31.40, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -27.3% and -18.2%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2022 were as follows:

Industrials 21.2% Information Technology 17.5% Materials 16.0% Energy 12.4% Consumer Discretionary 12.3% Financials 11.2% Real Estate 5.2% Communication Services 2.3% Health Care 1.1% Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.8%

The top ten investments which comprised 37.5% of the investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2022 were as follows:

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 5.0% West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 4.5% Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.2% Apple Inc. 3.8% TFI International Inc. 3.7% First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.7% WSP Global Inc. 3.4% The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.2% Mastercard Incorporated 3.0% Bank of Montreal 3.0%