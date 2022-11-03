Liferay Announces Partner of the Year Award Winners

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc., which develops an enterprise level, cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP), today announced the winners of its 2021-2022 Partner of the Year Awards. This year’s awards recognize Liferay’s partners who have been exceptional in delivering powerful digital experiences solutions that help organizations achieve continued business success.

The recipients were selected among the more than 350 Liferay partners across 68 countries.

Award winners were chosen after a thorough assessment of the positive impact they have made not only on the overall business results but also on the effort put into marketing, enablement, and certification to provide tailored solutions for businesses with the Liferay platform.

The award categories acknowledge outstanding successes by partners, including global recognition for Innovation Excellence and regional recognitions for Partner of the Year.

"We are very proud to recognize these remarkable partners and celebrate their achievements," said Brian Kim, Chief Sales Officer at Liferay. "A strong ecosystem is critical to Liferay's continued success, and we are committed to building partnerships that deliver best-in-class solutions to the market. A great example is how successful this year's award recipients have been in using their extensive technology and industry expertise to provide outstanding solutions to our mutual clients."

The winners of the 2021-2022 Liferay Partner of the Year Awards are:

Innovation Partners of the Year

Honoring the partners recognized for developing and delivering outstanding, customized, vertical-specific solutions to meet client needs.

Worldwide - Placecube

"Placecube is delighted to be recognized as the Liferay Innovation Partner of the Year, Worldwide, for 2022. We value our long-standing relationship with Liferay and are inspired by their ambition to continuously innovate and deliver value to their customers. Placecube supports its clients through the design and development of solutions that improve customer outcomes more efficiently by simplifying and unifying existing processes and systems. This often complex challenge is made easier by the flexibility and integration capacity within the Liferay Digital Experience Platform," highlighted Jason Fahy, Founder and CEO at Placecube. "In the past year, we have supported customers from Central Government, Financial Services and Manufacturing. In particular, we have worked alongside local authorities in the UK to reduce the cost of delivering better services to the communities they serve."

Worldwide - Hiberus

Partners of the Year

Honoring partners with the greatest contribution to overall growth, with exceptional overall sales and marketing efforts and outstanding client service.

APAC - Comture

EMEA - SMC Treviso

Latin America - VASS

North America - Veriday

The awards were presented during the Liferay's Partner Summits, hosted in Madrid, Spain, and Cabo San Lucas, México. The events brought together the leaders from partner companies and Liferay with the goal to enhance synergy between businesses with focus on how to generate more value to companies in search for tailored digital experiences solutions. The recently released Solutions Marketplace and the announcement of Liferay's restructured partner program were some of the agenda highlights.

