The Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market to Surge at a CAGR of 5.63% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The medical oxygen concentrators market is anticipated to grow primarily attributed to the increased prevalence of respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), sleep apnea, hypoxemia, pulmonary edema, and other respiratory illness, as well as increased demand in geriatric and bedridden patients. A steep rise in demand for medical oxygen concentrators following the COVID-19 pandemic across the world is expected to bolster the medical oxygen concentrators market.

DelveInsight’s Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, medical oxygen concentrators market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key medical oxygen concentrators companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global medical oxygen concentrators market during the forecast period.

Notable medical oxygen concentrators companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Inogen, Inc., Nidek Medical, O2 Concepts, Teijin Limited, Supera Anesthesia Innovations, GCE Group, CAIRE, OxyGo, LLC, Precision Medical, Inc., Graham Field, Belluscura, Besco Medical Limited, OSI - Oxygen Solutions Inc, NGK Spark Plug Co Ltd, Yuwell (Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co., Ltd.), Narang Medical Limited, Topson , and several others are currently operating in the medical oxygen concentrators market.

, and several others are currently operating in the medical oxygen concentrators market. In March 2022, Belluscura have signed a three-year manufacturing agreement for its X-PLO2r portable oxygen concentrator with InnoMax Medical Technology in China.

have signed a three-year manufacturing agreement for its X-PLO2r portable oxygen concentrator with InnoMax Medical Technology in China. In March 2021, Belluscura announced that the X-PLO2R pulse-flow portable oxygen concentrator manufactured by Belluscura has been granted 510(K) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

announced that the X-PLO2R pulse-flow portable oxygen concentrator manufactured by Belluscura has been granted 510(K) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In March 2021, OxyGo announced that they have acquired LIFE Corporation, a manufacturer of portable emergency oxygen and CPR administration equipment. The acquisition will allow OxyGo to further expand its expertise in the oxygen market.

Medical Oxygen Concentrators Overview

Medical oxygen concentrators are medical devices that provide additional oxygen to patients who have breathing problems. The device filters the ambient air before compressing it to the required density and delivering purified medical-grade oxygen. The device is outfitted with special filters and sieve beds that aid in removing nitrogen from the air and providing completely pure oxygen to the patient.

Medical oxygen gas systems, such as oxygen concentrators and compressed oxygen gas cylinders, are widely used in homecare settings and are typically chosen by elderly patients with mobility issues who rely on a consistent oxygen supply.





Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Insights

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global Medical Oxygen Concentrators market out of all regions in the coming years. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of various respiratory ailments such as COPD, hypoxia, and others, as well as the growing prevalence of geriatric and bedridden patients, as well as an increase in air pollution and smoking, are expected to aid in the growth of North American medical oxygen concentrators market.

Furthermore, the North American government is actively involved in relevant organizations that can provide proper COPD management guidance to patients. The mission of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases is to prevent disease, disability, and death through immunization and to control respiratory and related diseases. As patient awareness of COPD treatment and management grows, so will the market’s use of oxygen concentrators, thereby boosting the medical oxygen concentrators market in North America.

Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Dynamics

The increased prevalence of respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), sleep apnea, hypoxemia, pulmonary edema, and other respiratory illnesses, as well as the increased prevalence of geriatric and bedridden patients, are the primary drivers of product demand. Another factor driving the use of these medical oxygen concentrators is the prevalence of geriatric and bedridden patients.

Furthermore, oxygen concentrators were in greater demand during the COVID-19 infection. People bought oxygen concentrators during the second wave of COVID-19, fearing a shortage of medical oxygen. Furthermore, people with COVID-19 were at a higher risk of pneumonia and hypoxemia, both of which are major predictors of mortality. People with these complications were advised to get enough oxygen. Medical oxygen concentrators can provide this supply. This increased the market demand for medical oxygen concentrators. Prices had risen due to increased demand.

However, the stringent regulatory process and high device costs may be some of the factors limiting the medical oxygen concentrators market growth.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 5.63% Key Medical Oxygen Concentrators Companies Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare corporation, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Inogen, Inc., Nidek Medical, O2 Concepts, Teijin Limited, Supera Anesthesia Innovations, GCE Group, CAIRE, OxyGo, LLC, Precision medical, Inc., Graham Field, Belluscura , Besco Medical Limited, OSI - Oxygen Solutions Inc, NGK Spark Plug Co Ltd, Yuwell (Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co., Ltd.), Narang Medical Limited, Topson, and others

Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Assessment

Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Segmentation

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Market Segmentation By Product: Stationary Medical Oxygen Concentrators, Portable Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Segmentation By Technology: Continuous Flow, Pulse Flow, Both Market Segmentation By End User: Homecare, Hospitals and Clinics, Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World



Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market 7 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

