MacroGenics Provides Corporate Update and Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today provided an update on its recent corporate progress and reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Over the past few months, we have strengthened our financial position by generating non-dilutive capital through our partnering efforts. We have achieved this through the receipt of $30 million in milestone payments from Incyte during the quarter and the subsequent receipt of a $60 million upfront payment from Gilead for our recently announced MGD024 collaboration. In addition, over the next few weeks, we await the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decision regarding Provention Bio’s teplizumab biologics license application (BLA), which would generate an additional $60 million milestone payment obligation to MacroGenics, if approved,” said Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of MacroGenics. “Moreover, we are focused on advancing our pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates. We look forward to initiating the MGC018 TAMARACK study later this year, continuing to enroll the MGC018 combination study with lorigerlimab and the MGD024 dose-escalation study, as well as reporting data from the lorigerlimab monotherapy expansion cohorts in early 2023.”

Updates on Proprietary Investigational Programs

Recent progress and anticipated events related to MacroGenics’ investigational product candidates in clinical development are highlighted below.

MGC018 , now also known as vobramitamab duocarmazine, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets B7-H3, an antigen with broad expression across multiple solid tumor types and a member of the B7 family of molecules involved in immune regulation. MacroGenics continues to expect to start the Phase 2 portion of the TAMARACK study of vobramitamab duocarmazine in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) by year-end 2022. The Company believes that this should enable interim data from the Phase 2 portion of the study in 2024. Patient recruitment continues in a Phase 1/2 dose escalation study of vobramitamab duocarmazine in combination with lorigerlimab in patients with various advanced solid tumors.

Lorigerlimab is a bispecific, tetravalent PD-1 × CTLA-4 DART molecule. MacroGenics enrolled a Phase 1/2 dose expansion study with lorigerlimab as monotherapy in cohorts of patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer, mCRPC, melanoma and checkpoint-naïve non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and expects to provide a data update from this study in the first quarter of 2023.

MGD024 is a next-generation, humanized CD123 × CD3 DART molecule designed to minimize cytokine-release syndrome, while maintaining anti-tumor cytolytic activity, and permitting intermittent dosing through a longer half-life. MacroGenics continues to enroll patients in a Phase 1 dose-escalation study of MGD024 in patients with CD123-positive neoplasms, including acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.



Other Program Updates:

Teplizumab is an investigational, anti-CD3 mAb acquired from MacroGenics by Provention Bio, Inc. under an asset purchase agreement in 2018. Provention Bio is developing teplizumab for the prevention and treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D). The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date for action on the BLA for teplizumab for the prevention of T1D is November 17, 2022. MacroGenics is eligible to receive royalties on net sales of teplizumab, if approved, in addition to milestone payments, including $60 million upon approval of a BLA in the United States.

Retifanlimab is an investigational anti-PD-1 mAb that has been exclusively licensed to Incyte Corporation. MacroGenics is eligible to receive royalties on net sales of retifanlimab, if approved, in addition to milestone payments. In July 2022, MacroGenics received $30 million in milestone payments from Incyte as part of its collaboration agreement. Retifanlimab is currently being studied as monotherapy or in combination with other agents across multiple studies.

Gilead Collaboration

On October 14, 2022, MacroGenics and Gilead Sciences, Inc. entered into an exclusive option and collaboration agreement to develop MGD024 and up to two additional bispecific research programs. The agreement grants Gilead the option to license MGD024. As part of the agreement, Gilead paid MacroGenics an upfront payment of $60 million and MacroGenics will be eligible to receive up to $1.7 billion in target nomination, option fees, and development, regulatory and commercial milestones. MacroGenics will also be eligible to receive tiered, low double-digit royalties on worldwide net sales of MGD024 and a flat royalty on worldwide net sales of products resulting from the two additional research programs.

MacroGenics will be responsible for the ongoing Phase 1 study of MGD024 during which Gilead may elect to exercise its option to license the program at predefined decision points. The Phase 1 study includes a dose escalation segment and an expansion segment that is intended to evaluate MGD024 as monotherapy and in combination with other therapies across multiple indications.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Cash Position : Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2022, were $123.6 million, compared to $243.6 million as of December 31, 2021. The September 30, 2022 balance did not include $60 million subsequently received from Gilead in October 2022.

: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2022, were $123.6 million, compared to $243.6 million as of December 31, 2021. The September 30, 2022 balance did not include $60 million subsequently received from Gilead in October 2022. Revenue : Total revenue, consisting primarily of revenue from collaborative agreements, was $41.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to total revenue of $15.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 included MARGENZA net sales of $4.4 million, compared to $3.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

: Total revenue, consisting primarily of revenue from collaborative agreements, was $41.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to total revenue of $15.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 included MARGENZA net sales of $4.4 million, compared to $3.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. R&D Expenses : Research and development expenses were $48.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $49.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily related to decreased retifanlimab manufacturing costs for Incyte, and decreased costs related to discontinued studies. These decreases were partially offset by increased development, manufacturing and clinical trial costs related to vobramitamab duocarmazine, increased expenses related to discovery projects and preclinical molecules, and increased clinical expenses related to lorigerlimab and MGD024.

: Research and development expenses were $48.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $49.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily related to decreased retifanlimab manufacturing costs for Incyte, and decreased costs related to discontinued studies. These decreases were partially offset by increased development, manufacturing and clinical trial costs related to vobramitamab duocarmazine, increased expenses related to discovery projects and preclinical molecules, and increased clinical expenses related to lorigerlimab and MGD024. SG&A Expenses : Selling, general and administrative expenses were $15.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $17.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily related to decreased selling costs for MARGENZA as well as decreased consulting expenses.

: Selling, general and administrative expenses were $15.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $17.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily related to decreased selling costs for MARGENZA as well as decreased consulting expenses. Net Loss : Net loss was $24.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net loss of $52.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

: Net loss was $24.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net loss of $52.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Shares Outstanding : Shares of common stock outstanding as of September 30, 2022 were 61,462,189.

: Shares of common stock outstanding as of September 30, 2022 were 61,462,189. Cash Runway Guidance: MacroGenics anticipates that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance of $123.6 million as of September 30, 2022, $60 million subsequently received from Gilead, projected and anticipated future payments from partners and product revenues should extend its cash runway into mid-2024. This cash runway guidance reflects anticipated expenditures related to the planned Phase 2 portion of the TAMARACK study as well as MacroGenics’ other ongoing studies.



MACROGENICS, INC.

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Amounts in thousands)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 123,616 $ 243,616 Total assets 195,347 335,245 Deferred revenue 12,169 20,646 Total stockholders' equity 122,958 239,618





MACROGENICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Collaborative and other agreements $ 35,674 $ 11,986 $ 59,630 $ 54,338 Product sales, net 4,371 3,591 12,623 7,681 Contract manufacturing 1,142 — 5,134 — Government agreements 547 85 1,455 1,281 Total revenues 41,734 15,662 78,842 63,300 Costs and expenses: Cost of product sales 3,007 1,665 3,235 1,704 Cost of manufacturing services 136 — 2,358 — Research and development 48,191 49,823 161,373 158,724 Selling, general and administrative 15,355 17,161 45,277 47,431 Total costs and expenses 66,689 68,649 212,243 207,859 Loss from operations (24,955 ) (52,987 ) (133,401 ) (144,559 ) Other income 142 101 841 466 Net loss (24,813 ) (52,886 ) (132,560 ) (144,093 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on investments 213 (4 ) (52 ) 4 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (24,600 ) $ (52,890 ) $ (132,612 ) $ (144,089 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.40 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (2.16 ) $ (2.42 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 61,459,831 61,169,754 61,390,143 59,494,836

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics (the Company) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics, the MacroGenics logo, MARGENZA and DART are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

