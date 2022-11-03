Definitive Healthcare Names Jon Maack as President Effective November 3, 2022

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced Jon Maack has joined the company as President, effective November 3, 2022. Maack will report to Definitive Healthcare CEO Robert Musslewhite and have responsibility for product management, engineering, corporate strategy, and M&A.



“I am thrilled that Jon has decided to join the Definitive Healthcare team,” said Musslewhite. “Jon has a keen strategic mind and decades of healthcare industry experience, particularly with Software-as-a-Service healthcare information companies. Jon’s proven leadership will help him guide the team through the exciting challenges that come with a rapid growth company like Definitive Healthcare.”

Maack most recently served as Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer at athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled services and mobile applications for medical groups and health systems. Prior to joining athenahealth, Maack served in senior executive leadership roles at Optum, The Advisory Board Company and Bain & Company. He received his B.A. from New York University and his M.B.A. from Wharton.

“I am tremendously excited to join the Definitive Healthcare team,” said Maack, “I’ve dedicated my career to improving the healthcare ecosystem, and joining Definitive Healthcare is the absolute right next step in my journey. The market for healthcare commercial intelligence is still in its early innings, and I can’t wait to jump in with the team to design, build, and deliver the next great set of tools to help our more than 3,000 customers create new paths to commercial success.”

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

