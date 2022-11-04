Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) announces the appointment of the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2023

Swedish English

The 2022 Annual General Meeting resolved that the Chairman of the Board shall convene the three largest shareholders in the company in terms of voting rights, who may each appoint a member who, together with the Chairman of the Board, shall form the Nomination Committee. For the composition of the Nomination Committee, the ownership structure as of 30 June 2022 shall determine who are the largest shareholders in terms of voting rights. The member appointed by the largest shareholder in terms of voting rights on the Nomination Committee at that date shall be the Chairman of the Nomination Committee. If any of the three largest shareholders waives its right to appoint a member to the Nomination Committee, the next largest shareholder shall be given the opportunity to appoint a member to the Nomination Committee.



The Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2023 has been formed in accordance with the decision of the Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Committee consists of Per-Erik Andersson (Chairman of the Nomination Committee), appointed by the largest shareholder Annwall & Rothschild Investments AB, Sebastian Jahreskog, who through direct and indirect ownership is the company's second largest shareholder, and Jannis Kitsakis, appointed by the third largest shareholder, Fjärde AP-fonden. In addition, Peter Rothschild is a member of the Nomination Committee in his capacity as Chairman of the Board.

Shareholders wishing to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee are welcome to contact the Chairman of the Nomination Committee by e-mail at pea@pealaw.se , phone, +46(0)70 537 98 92

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (IBT) is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company’s Class B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Small-cap (IBT B).

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) (IBT) is a pharmaceutical company with a product in clinical phase III with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing the drug candidate IBP-9414. The ambition for IBP-9414 is to become the world’s first approved probiotical drug with the goal to prevent life threatening diseases in premature infants including NEC and sepsis by promoting healthy stomach-and bowel development in premature infants. IBP- 9414 contains the active compound Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. The product portfolio also includes another project, IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a severe and rare disease affecting infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfill unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.

