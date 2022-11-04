Borregaard ASA: Initiation of share repurchase programme

04 November 2022: Borregaard ASA ("Borregaard", OSE ticker: BRG)



Borregaard intends to repurchase up to 200,000 shares of its outstanding common stock. The shares will be used for employee incentive programmes. Borregaard’s Board of Directors was given authority by the shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting held on 7 April 2022 to repurchase up to ten percent of the outstanding shares. According to the proxy, the highest price to be paid is NOK 400.00 per share.

The repurchase of shares will be conducted in a period from 7th November up to and including 15th December 2022 at the latest. The maximum daily volume to be purchased during the above-mentioned period is 15,100 shares. This limit corresponds to 25% of the average daily turnover in October 2022. All shares will be purchased in a regulated market.

Borregaard has appointed Carnegie AS to carry out the repurchase programme according to the rules and regulations of Oslo Børs (cfr. Guidelines February 2021).

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Regulation (EU) nr. 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR) Article 2 and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



