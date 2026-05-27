Borregaard ASA: Share buy-back programme completed

27.05.2026: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 8th May 2026 where Borregaard announced the intent to repurchase up to 300,000 of its outstanding common stock. The repurchase of shares will be conducted in a period from 11th May up to and including 18th June 2026 at the latest.

Borregaard has in the period from 21st May up to and including 27th May in total purchased 77,000 own shares through broker at an average price of NOK 148.05 per share.

By these transactions, Borregaard has completed its share buy-back programme by repurchasing 300,000 shares of its outstanding common stock.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 21.05.2026 17,000 148.0633 2,517,076.10 22.05.2026 15,000 148.7527 2,231,290.50 26.05.2026 25,000 147.0201 3,675,502.50 27.05.2026 20,000 148.8035 2,976,070.00 Previously disclosed buys under the programme (accumulated) 223,000 145.2593 32,392,814.50 Accumulated under the buy-back programme 300,000 145.9759 43,792,753.60



The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Borregaard owns a total of 355,404 of own shares, corresponding to 0.36% of Borregaard’s share capital.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

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