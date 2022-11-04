Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on January 11, 2023 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on December 20, 2022. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.



The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q3 2022 Headlines:

Revenue grew 33% (negative 3% organic growth, 2% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $1,725 million compared to $1,299 million in Q3 2021.

Net income attributable to common shareholders increased 28% to $136 million ($6.42 on a diluted per share basis) from $107 million ($5.04 on a diluted per share basis) in Q3 2021.

A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $207 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $61 million resulting in total consideration of $268 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were $321 million, an increase of 10%, or $29 million, compared to $292 million for the comparable period in 2021.

Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased $3 million to $229 million compared to $226 million for the same period in 2021.

Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $1,725 million, an increase of 33%, or $426 million, compared to $1,299 million for the comparable period in 2021. For the first nine months of 2022 total revenues were $4,774 million, an increase of 28%, or $1,051 million, compared to $3,724 million for the comparable period in 2021. The increase for both the three and nine month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of negative 3% and negative 2% respectively, positive 2% and 3% respectively after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $136 million compared to $107 million for the same period in 2021. On a per share basis this translated into a net income per diluted share of $6.42 in the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to net income per diluted share of $5.04 for the same period in 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI was $360 million or $16.99 per diluted share compared to $186 million or $8.79 per diluted share for the same period in 2021. There was no change in the number of shares outstanding.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, CFO increased $29 million to $321 million compared to $292 million for the same period in 2021 representing an increase of 10%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, CFO decreased $61 million to $897 million compared to $959 million for the same period in 2021 representing a decrease of 6%. The primary reasons for the decline in CFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 is that CFO includes the impact of changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations or, changes in non-cash operating working capital (“NCOWC”), and income taxes paid. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 there was $27 million of cash used in NCOWC compared to $53 million of cash generated from NCOWC for the same period in 2021. Cash used in NCOWC associated with the Company’s recently acquired Altera business unit was $32 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. There are many reasons contributing to the NCOWC impact variance for the Company, including Altera, none of which are indicative of an underlying concern with the overall NCOWC balance. Specifically, there are no concerns with accounts receivable or unbilled revenue aging. Income taxes paid increased 87% or $41 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 42% or $83 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 over the same periods in 2021. Approximate $50 million and $100 million cash tax payments were made in the three and nine month periods ending September 30, 2022 respectively relating to the deferral of R&E expenses associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, FCFA2S increased $3 million to $229 million compared to $226 million for the same period in 2021 representing an increase of 1%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, FCFA2S decreased $76 million to $563 million compared to $639 million for the same period in 2021 representing a decrease of 12%. The items negatively impacting CFO summarized above are the same items negatively impacting FCFA2S. On February 1, 2022, the Topicus Preferred Shares and Topicus Coop Preference Units were converted to Topicus Subordinate Voting Shares and Topicus Coop Ordinary Units respectively. As a result of this conversion the non-controlling interest in Topicus.com Inc. decreased from approximately 70% to 39%.

1. See Non-IFRS measures.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($ in millions) ($ in millions) Net cash flows from operating activities 321 292 897 959 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (3 ) (2 ) (8 ) (7 ) Interest paid on other facilities (23 ) (12 ) (49 ) (30 ) Credit facility transaction costs (0 ) (0 ) (3 ) (4 ) Payments of lease obligations (24 ) (21 ) (69 ) (61 ) IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge (33 ) (25 ) (89 ) (107 ) Property and equipment purchased (8 ) (7 ) (27 ) (18 ) Interest and dividends received 0 1 0 1 230 226 652 732 Less amount attributable to Non-controlling interests (1 ) 1 (89 ) (93 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders 229 226 563 639 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.

About Constellation Software Inc.



Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 861-9677

info@csisoftware.com

www.csisoftware.com

SOURCE: CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 665 $ 763 $ 961 Accounts receivable 744 600 512 Unbilled revenue 219 140 144 Inventories 46 35 32 Other assets 473 296 278 2,146 1,835 1,929 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 121 93 91 Right of use assets 274 245 252 Deferred income taxes 155 66 63 Other assets 160 99 94 Intangible assets 4,469 3,428 3,006 5,179 3,931 3,506 Total assets $ 7,325 $ 5,766 $ 5,434 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. $ 364 $ 143 $ 137 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 234 60 54 Redeemable preferred securities - 7 7 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 917 832 720 Dividends payable 21 22 21 Deferred revenue 1,545 1,158 1,168 Provisions 9 11 11 Acquisition holdback payables 148 94 92 Lease obligations 89 79 81 Income taxes payable 99 56 86 3,425 2,461 2,377 Non-current liabilities: Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 522 561 550 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 705 354 325 Deferred income taxes 465 436 393 Acquisition holdback payables 62 68 49 Lease obligations 206 190 195 Other liabilities 239 175 145 2,200 1,784 1,656 Total liabilities 5,625 4,245 4,034 Shareholders' equity: Capital stock 99 99 99 Other equity - (179 ) (162 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (227 ) (66 ) (69 ) Retained earnings 1,632 1,206 1,103 Non-controlling interests 196 460 429 1,700 1,521 1,401 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,325 $ 5,766 $ 5,434





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss) (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue License $ 79 $ 69 $ 220 $ 206 Professional services 375 256 985 747 Hardware and other 54 45 151 127 Maintenance and other recurring 1,217 929 3,418 2,643 1,725 1,299 4,774 3,724 Expenses Staff 925 676 2,581 1,982 Hardware 31 25 88 71 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 167 113 443 317 Occupancy 12 10 35 30 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 80 46 215 129 Professional fees 26 21 78 53 Other, net 64 21 132 41 Depreciation 38 31 105 90 Amortization of intangible assets 177 134 491 376 1,521 1,077 4,167 3,087 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (57 ) (5 ) (98 ) (3 ) IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge 33 25 89 107 Finance and other expense (income) 8 (4 ) 24 (9 ) Bargain purchase gain (3 ) (1 ) (4 ) (1 ) Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets - 1 1 7 Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) - - - 295 Finance costs 29 18 73 50 11 34 86 446 Income (loss) before income taxes 193 188 521 190 Current income tax expense (recovery) 113 70 322 209 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (63 ) (4 ) (189 ) (43 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 50 67 133 166 Net income (loss) 143 121 388 24 Net income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 136 107 360 186 Non-controlling interests 7 15 28 (162 ) Net income (loss) 143 121 388 24 Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc. Basic and diluted $ 6.42 $ 5.04 $ 16.99 $ 8.79





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss) (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 143 $ 121 $ 388 $ 24 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax (93 ) (21 ) (184 ) (39 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of income tax (93 ) (21 ) (184 ) (39 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 50 $ 100 $ 204 $ (15 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. (80 ) (13 ) (156 ) (19 ) Non-controlling interests (13 ) (8 ) (27 ) (19 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ (93 ) $ (21 ) $ (184 ) $ (39 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 56 93 204 167 Non-controlling interests (6 ) 7 1 (182 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 50 $ 100 $ 204 $ (15 )





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI Capital stock

Other equity Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings

Total

Non-controlling interests

Total equity

Balance at January 1, 2022 $ 99 $ (179 ) $ (66 ) $ 1,206 $ 1,061 460 $ 1,521 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - - 360 360 28 388 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax - - (156 ) - (156 ) (27 ) (184 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (156 ) - (156 ) (27 ) (184 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (156 ) 360 204 1 204 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Conversion of redeemable preferred securities to subordinate voting shares of Topicus.com Inc. and ordinary units of Topicus Coop and other related movements - 305 (5 ) - 301 (301 ) - Non-controlling interests arising from business combinations - - - - - 41 41 Other movements in non-controlling interests - - - 2 2 (5 ) (2 ) Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - - (64 ) (64 ) - (64 ) Reclassification of other equity to retained earnings - (127 ) - 127 - - - Balance at September 30, 2022 $ 99 $ - $ (227 ) $ 1,632 $ 1,504 $ 196 $ 1,700





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI Capital stock

Other equity Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings

Total

Non-controlling interests

Total equity

Balance at January 1, 2021 $ 99 $ - $ (31 ) $ 980 $ 1,048 $ - $ 1,048 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - - 186 186 (162 ) 24 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax - - (19 ) - (19 ) (19 ) (39 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (19 ) - (19 ) (19 ) (39 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (19 ) 186 167 (182 ) (15 ) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Special dividend of Topicus Subordinated Voting Shares - (141 ) (16 ) - (157 ) 157 - Issuance of Topicus Coop Ordinary Units to non-controlling interests - (21 ) (2 ) - (23 ) 23 - Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with acquisitions and other movements - 1 - 1 1 1 3 Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - - (64 ) (64 ) - (64 ) Reclassification of Redeemable preferred securities of Topicus Coop from liabilities to non-controlling interest - - - - 434 434 Accrued dividends to preference unit holders of Topicus Coop - - - - (5 ) (5 ) Balance at September 30, 2021 $ 99 $ (162 ) $ (69 ) $ 1,103 $ 972 $ 429 $ 1,401



