Ducommun Incorporated Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today reported results for its third quarter ended October 1, 2022.



Third Quarter 2022 Recap

Net revenue was $186.6 million

Net income of $8.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $11.9 million, or $0.96 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $26.0 million, or 13.9% of revenue

Completed debt refinancing



“Our third quarter saw very strong top-line growth with Commercial Aerospace demand once again leading the way along with another quarter of solid performance in Ducommun's largest business, defense,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Quarterly revenue exceeded $180 million for the first time since before the pandemic in Q4 2019 and rose to $186.6 million, up 14% over Q3 2021. We were very pleased to see the volume growth return in Commercial Aerospace, a significant market for us, with revenue up 66% year-over-year. Gross margins for the Company in Q3 2022 also surpassed 20.0%, to 20.7% as we move forward out of pandemic related headwind. Our Q3 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $26.0 million was a strong increase year-over-year as well and the highest since I joined the Company in 2017.

“Finally, as we had previously announced during Q3 2022, we had an excellent outcome as we completed a debt refinancing at an opportunistic time. Our debt was set to mature in 2024 and 2025 but with this refinancing, we upsized our revolving credit facility which allows for further growth of our Company, and our debt will now mature in 2027.”

Third Quarter Results

Net revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $186.6 million compared to $163.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase of 14.3% was primarily due to the following:

$27.2 million higher revenue in the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher build rates on large aircraft platforms, other commercial aerospace platforms, and regional and business aircraft platforms; partially offset by

$7.3 million lower revenue in the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to lower build rates on military rotary-wing aircraft platforms and military fixed-wing aircraft platforms, partially offset by higher build rates on other military and space platforms.

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $8.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $9.6 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. This reflects higher selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses of $2.9 million, partially offset by higher gross profit of $3.3 million.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $38.6 million, or 20.7% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $35.3 million, or 21.6% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in gross profit as a percentage of net revenue year-over-year was primarily due to unfavorable product mix, partially offset by favorable manufacturing volume.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2022 was $13.2 million, or 7.1% of revenue, compared to $13.4 million, or 8.2% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year decrease of $0.1 million was primarily due to higher gross profit, partially offset by higher SG&A expenses. Adjusted operating income for the third quarter of 2022 was $17.2 million, or 9.2% of revenue, compared to $15.3 million, or 9.4% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $3.0 million compared to $2.8 million in the comparable period of 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher interest rates, partially offset by a lower outstanding debt balance.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was $26.0 million, or 13.9% of revenue, compared to $23.9 million, or 14.6% of revenue, for the comparable period in 2021.

During the third quarter of 2022, the net cash used in operations was $5.5 million compared to the net cash provided by operations of $5.5 million during the third quarter of 2021. The higher net cash used in operations year-over-year was primarily due to higher inventories, higher accounts receivable, and higher investment in contract assets, partially offset by higher accounts payable.

Business Segment Information

Electronic Systems

Electronic Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended October 1, 2022 was $113.4 million, compared to $104.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

$7.8 million higher revenue in the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher build rates on other commercial aerospace platforms and regional and business aircraft platforms; partially offset by

$2.6 million lower revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to lower build rates on military fixed-wing aircraft platforms, partially offset by higher build rates on other military and space platforms.

Electronic Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended October 1, 2022 was $13.9 million, or 12.2% of revenue, compared to $15.3 million, or 14.6% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2021. The year-over-year decrease of $1.4 million was primarily due to unfavorable product mix, partially offset by favorable manufacturing volume.

Structural Systems

Structural Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended October 1, 2022 was $73.2 million, compared to $58.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

$19.4 million higher revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher build rates on large aircraft platforms, other commercial aerospace platforms, and regional and business aircraft platforms; partially offset by

$4.8 million lower revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to lower build rates on military rotary-wing aircraft platforms, partially offset by higher build rates on military fixed-wing aircraft platforms.

Structural Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended October 1, 2022 was $6.7 million, or 9.1% of revenue, compared to $4.5 million, or 7.6% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2021. The year-over-year increase of $2.2 million was primarily due to favorable manufacturing volume.

Corporate General and Administrative (“CG&A”) Expenses

CG&A expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were $7.4 million, or 3.9% of total Company revenue, compared to $6.4 million, or 3.9% of total Company revenue, for the comparable quarter in the prior year. The year-over-year increase in CG&A expenses was primarily due to higher compensation and benefits costs of $1.0 million.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, any statements about the duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and completion of a debt refinancing, respectively, on the Company’s future performance and growth. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “continue” and similar expressions in this press release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: whether the anticipated pre-tax restructuring charges will be sufficient to address all anticipated restructuring costs, including related to employee separation, facilities consolidation, inventory write-down and other asset impairments; whether the expected cost savings from the restructuring will ultimately be obtained in the amount and during the period anticipated; whether the restructuring in the affected areas will be sufficient to build a more cost efficient, focused, higher margin enterprise with higher returns for the Company's shareholders; the strength of the real estate market, the duration of any lease entered into as part of any sale-leaseback transaction, the amount of commissions owed to brokers, and applicable tax rates; the impact of the Company’s debt service obligations and restrictive debt covenants; the Company’s end-use markets are cyclical; the Company depends upon a selected base of industries and customers; a significant portion of the Company’s business depends upon U.S. Government defense spending; the Company is subject to extensive regulation and audit by the Defense Contract Audit Agency; contracts with some of the Company’s customers contain provisions which give the its customers a variety of rights that are unfavorable to the Company; further consolidation in the aerospace industry could adversely affect the Company’s business and financial results; the Company’s ability to successfully make acquisitions, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the projected benefits of such businesses; the Company relies on its suppliers to meet the quality and delivery expectations of its customers; the Company uses estimates when bidding on fixed-price contracts which estimates could change and result in adverse effects on its financial results; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations; the impact of existing and future accounting standards and tax rules and regulations; environmental liabilities could adversely affect the Company’s financial results; cyber security attacks, internal system or service failures may adversely impact the Company’s business and operations; the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or treat its impact, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release, November 7, 2022, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov ).

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, Guaymas fire related expenses, insurance recoveries related to business interruption, inventory purchase accounting adjustments, loss on extinguishment of debt, and other debt refinancing costs), non-GAAP operating income and as a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP earnings, and non-GAAP earnings per share. In addition, certain other prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year’s presentation.

Beginning with the first quarter of 2022, the Company changed its GAAP to non-GAAP operating income reconciliation, GAAP to non-GAAP earnings reconciliation, and GAAP to non-GAAP earnings per share reconciliation to exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets as it is a non-cash item and a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets that have estimated useful lives of up to 19 years. Exclusion of this non-cash amortization expense allows for the comparison of operating results that are consistent over time for both the newly acquired and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. As such, the Company modified the prior year's presentation for this item to conform with the current year's presentation.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s actual and forecasted operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses different non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide greater transparency and to help the Company’s investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare Ducommun’s results to its previously reported results. The non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other companies.

We define backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. The majority of the LTAs do not meet the definition of a contract under ASC 606 and thus, the backlog amount disclosed herein is greater than the remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606. Backlog is subject to delivery delays or program cancellations, which are beyond our control. Backlog is affected by timing differences in the placement of customer orders and tends to be concentrated in several programs to a greater extent than our net revenues. Backlog in industrial markets tends to be of a shorter duration and is generally fulfilled within a three month period. As a result of these factors, trends in our overall level of backlog may not be indicative of trends in our future net revenues.

[Financial Tables Follow]

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

October 1,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,247 $ 76,316 Accounts receivable, net 94,328 72,261 Contract assets 194,496 176,405 Inventories 172,060 150,938 Production cost of contracts 6,187 8,024 Other current assets 10,735 8,625 Total Current Assets 499,053 492,569 Property and Equipment, Net 105,887 102,419 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 36,611 33,265 Goodwill 203,407 203,694 Intangibles, Net 130,839 141,764 Other Assets 13,706 5,024 Total Assets $ 989,503 $ 978,735 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 89,720 $ 66,059 Contract liabilities 34,057 42,077 Accrued and other liabilities 44,257 41,291 Operating lease liabilities 7,164 6,133 Current portion of long-term debt 6,250 7,000 Total Current Liabilities 181,448 162,560 Long-Term Debt, Less Current Portion 242,061 279,384 Non-Current Operating Lease Liabilities 30,632 28,074 Deferred Income Taxes 14,123 18,727 Other Long-Term Liabilities 12,452 15,388 Total Liabilities 480,716 504,133 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Common Stock 121 119 Additional Paid-In Capital 110,025 104,253 Retained Earnings 397,971 377,263 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 670 (7,033 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 508,787 474,602 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 989,503 $ 978,735





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 1,

2022 October 2,

2021 October 1,

2022 October 2,

2021 Net Revenues $ 186,590 $ 163,227 $ 524,269 $ 480,570 Cost of Sales 148,003 127,912 418,565 375,373 Gross Profit 38,587 35,315 105,704 105,197 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 24,803 21,952 72,340 68,132 Restructuring Charges 567 — 3,270 — Operating Income 13,217 13,363 30,094 37,065 Interest Expense (2,998 ) (2,770 ) (8,056 ) (8,433 ) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt (295 ) — (295 ) — Other Income — 196 3,000 196 Income Before Taxes 9,924 10,789 24,743 28,828 Income Tax Expense 1,462 1,205 4,035 4,126 Net Income $ 8,462 $ 9,584 $ 20,708 $ 24,702 Earnings Per Share Basic earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.80 $ 1.72 $ 2.08 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.69 $ 0.78 $ 1.68 $ 2.02 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Basic 12,112 11,920 12,057 11,862 Diluted 12,350 12,242 12,346 12,248 Gross Profit % 20.7 % 21.6 % 20.2 % 21.9 % SG&A % 13.3 % 13.4 % 13.8 % 14.2 % Operating Income % 7.1 % 8.2 % 5.7 % 7.7 % Net Income % 4.5 % 5.9 % 3.9 % 5.1 % Effective Tax Rate 14.7 % 11.2 % 16.3 % 14.3 %





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended %

Change October 1,

2022 October 2,

2021 %

of Net Revenues

2022 %

of Net Revenues

2021 %

Change October 1,

2022 October 2,

2021 %

of Net Revenues

2022 %

of Net Revenues

2021 Net Revenues Electronic Systems 8.3 % $ 113,404 $ 104,721 60.8 % 64.2 % 4.6 % $ 320,602 $ 306,622 61.2 % 63.8 % Structural Systems 25.1 % 73,186 58,506 39.2 % 35.8 % 17.1 % 203,667 173,948 38.8 % 36.2 % Total Net Revenues 14.3 % $ 186,590 $ 163,227 100.0 % 100.0 % 9.1 % $ 524,269 $ 480,570 100.0 % 100.0 % Segment Operating Income Electronic Systems $ 13,881 $ 15,319 12.2 % 14.6 % $ 36,902 $ 42,185 11.5 % 13.8 % Structural Systems 6,687 4,457 9.1 % 7.6 % 12,839 15,177 6.3 % 8.7 % 20,568 19,776 49,741 57,362 Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1) (7,351 ) (6,413 ) (3.9 )% (3.9 )% (19,647 ) (20,297 ) (3.7 )% (4.2 )% Total Operating Income $ 13,217 $ 13,363 7.1 % 8.2 % $ 30,094 $ 37,065 5.7 % 7.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Electronic Systems Operating Income $ 13,881 $ 15,319 $ 36,902 $ 42,185 Other Income — 196 — 196 Depreciation and Amortization 3,510 3,547 10,500 10,396 Restructuring Charges 340 — 1,624 — 17,731 19,062 15.6 % 18.2 % 49,026 52,777 15.3 % 17.2 % Structural Systems Operating Income 6,687 4,457 12,839 15,177 Depreciation and Amortization 4,100 3,599 12,659 10,540 Restructuring Charges 227 — 2,174 — Guaymas fire related expenses 1,496 704 3,451 1,871 Inventory Purchase Accounting Adjustments 107 — 1,381 — 12,617 8,760 17.2 % 15.0 % 32,504 27,588 16.0 % 15.9 % Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1) Operating loss (7,351 ) (6,413 ) (19,647 ) (20,297 ) Depreciation and Amortization 59 58 176 176 Stock-Based Compensation Expense(2) 2,714 2,407 7,904 8,149 Other Debt Refinancing Costs 224 — 224 — (4,354 ) (3,948 ) (11,343 ) (11,972 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,994 $ 23,874 13.9 % 14.6 % $ 70,187 $ 68,393 13.4 % 14.2 % Capital Expenditures Electronic Systems $ 3,192 $ 1,964 $ 7,831 $ 3,865 Structural Systems 1,175 1,598 7,033 6,154 Corporate Administration — — — — Total Capital Expenditures $ 4,367 $ 3,562 $ 14,864 $ 10,019

(1) Includes costs not allocated to either the Electronic Systems or Structural Systems operating segments.

(2) The three and nine months ended October 1, 2022 included $0.2 million and $0.8 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash.





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Operating Income October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 %

of Net Revenues

2022 %

of Net Revenues

2021 October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 %

of Net Revenues

2022 %

of Net Revenues

2021 GAAP Operating income $ 13,217 $ 13,363 $ 30,094 $ 37,065 GAAP Operating income - Electronic Systems $ 13,881 $ 15,319 $ 36,902 $ 42,185 Adjustment: Restructuring charges 340 — 1,624 — Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 374 374 1,120 1,120 Adjusted operating income - Electronic Systems 14,595 15,693 12.9 % 15.0 % 39,646 43,305 12.4 % 14.1 % GAAP Operating income - Structural Systems 6,687 4,457 12,839 15,177 Adjustment: Restructuring charges 227 — 2,174 — Guaymas fire related expenses 1,496 704 3,451 1,871 Inventory purchase accounting adjustments 107 — 1,381 — Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,236 834 3,719 2,500 Adjusted operating income - Structural Systems 9,753 5,995 13.3 % 10.2 % 23,564 19,548 11.6 % 11.2 % GAAP Operating loss - Corporate (7,351 ) (6,413 ) (19,647 ) (20,297 ) Adjustment: Other debt refinancing costs 224 — 224 — Adjusted operating loss - Corporate (7,127 ) (6,413 ) (19,423 ) (20,297 ) Total adjustments 4,004 1,912 13,693 5,491 Adjusted operating income $ 17,221 $ 15,275 9.2 % 9.4 % $ 43,787 $ 42,556 8.4 % 8.9 %





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Earnings October 1,

2022 October 2,

2021 October 1,

2022 October 2,

2021 GAAP Net income $ 8,462 $ 9,584 $ 20,708 $ 24,702 Adjustments: Restructuring charges (1) 453 — 3,038 — Guaymas fire related expenses (1) 1,197 563 2,761 1,497 Insurance recoveries related to business interruption (1) — — (2,400 ) — Inventory purchase accounting adjustments (1) 86 — 1,105 — Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1) 1,288 966 3,871 2,896 Loss on extinguishment of debt (1) 236 — 236 — Other debt refinancing costs (1) 179 — 179 — Total adjustments 3,439 1,529 8,790 4,393 Adjusted net income $ 11,901 $ 11,113 $ 29,498 $ 29,095





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended GAAP Earnings Per Share To Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share October 1,

2022 October 2,

2021 October 1,

2022 October 2,

2021 GAAP Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) $ 0.69 $ 0.78 $ 1.68 $ 2.02 Adjustments: Restructuring charges (1) 0.03 — 0.25 — Guaymas fire related expenses (1) 0.10 0.05 0.22 0.12 Insurance recoveries related to business interruption (1) — — (0.19 ) — Inventory purchase accounting adjustments (1) 0.01 — 0.09 — Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1) 0.10 0.08 0.31 0.24 Loss on extinguishment of debt (1) 0.02 — 0.02 — Other debt refinancing costs (1) 0.01 — 0.01 — Total adjustments 0.27 0.13 0.71 0.36 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.96 $ 0.91 $ 2.39 $ 2.38 Shares used for adjusted diluted EPS 12,350 12,242 12,346 12,248

(1) Includes effective tax rate of 20.0% for both 2022 and 2021 adjustments.





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP BACKLOG* BY REPORTING SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

October 1,

2022 December 31,

2021 Consolidated Ducommun Military and space $ 466,835 $ 520,278 Commercial aerospace 431,097 333,107 Industrial 56,293 51,802 Total $ 954,225 $ 905,187 Electronic Systems Military and space $ 364,413 $ 400,002 Commercial aerospace 109,883 56,810 Industrial 56,293 51,802 Total $ 530,589 $ 508,614 Structural Systems Military and space $ 102,422 $ 120,276 Commercial aerospace 321,214 276,297 Total $ 423,636 $ 396,573

* The Company defines backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of October 1, 2022 was $954.2 million compared to $905.2 million as of December 31, 2021. Under ASC 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 as of October 1, 2022 were $853.1 million compared to $761.4 million as of December 31, 2021.