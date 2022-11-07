TScan Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Virtual Investor Event

Multiplexed TCR-T Therapy: The Next Generation of Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors



Monday, November 14th at 5:00 PM ET

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that management will host a virtual investor event on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The event will provide an in-depth review of the poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting related to solid tumor TCR-T candidates, as well as TScan’s approach to multiplexed therapy as a way to potentially overcome antigen heterogeneity and HLA loss.

To register for the event, please click here. A replay will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website at ir.tscan.com.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. The Company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to build its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, in order to provide customized multiplexed TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of solid tumors.

