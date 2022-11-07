Reliance Global Group Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group , Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW) (“Reliance”, “we” or the “Company”), which combines artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency announced today that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and provide a business update.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 905469. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2381/47068 or on the investor relations section of the company’s website, https://relianceglobalgroup.com/investor-relations/

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations section of company’s the website at https://relianceglobalgroup.com/investor-relations/ through November 16, 2023. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through November 29, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing +1 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 47068.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI, RELIW) is combining advanced technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group’s growth strategy is focused on both organic expansion, including 5minuteinsure.com and RELI Exchange, as well as acquiring well managed, undervalued and cash flow positive insurance agencies. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/.

Contact: