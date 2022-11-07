Liberty Military Housing Receives Approval as an Accredited Management Organization

Huntington Beach, California, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Military Housing (LMH) is pleased to announce that it is now an Accredited Management Organization (AMO). AMO is the nation’s first, most recognized, and most exclusive property management firm certification program. Earning an AMO provides a mark of distinction among the property management community. This certification only further sets LMH apart as a company that honors the members of the military and their families by providing exemplary service with understanding and compassion.

“As a property management company focused on serving the military community, we are extremely proud to now be recognized as an Accredited Management Organization. This further exemplifies that our deep dedication to providing quality homes and exemplary service to our military service members and their families is of the utmost importance. That commitment has led us to this accreditation which holds property management companies to the highest standards in service to our families.” Gail Miller, Senior Vice President of Operations, Liberty Military Housing.

ABOUT

Liberty Military Housing (LMH), formerly known as Lincoln Military Housing, is the leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multifamily industry. LMH provides more than 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families live in homes and communities built and maintained to the highest standards. LMH was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) partnership.

