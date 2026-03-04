Liberty Military Housing Achieves Resident Satisfaction Honor for 12th Consecutive Year

Huntington Beach, CA, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Military Housing (Liberty), the first employee-owned military housing provider in the country and the largest in the multifamily industry, today announced that it has been recognized with the 2025 SatisFacts National Company Award for the twelfth consecutive year. This significant honor recognizes multifamily management companies that demonstrate exceptional commitment to resident experience efforts.

SatisFacts Company Award winners are determined based on resident feedback submitted through its third-party surveying program. In 2025, Liberty, managing over 36,000 homes, earned an overall satisfaction score of 4.80 out of 5.00, with 45,408 completed resident satisfaction surveys. Liberty earned overall scores of 4.74 out of 5 for Move-Ins and 4.81 out of 5 for Work Orders, illustrating its team’s outstanding dedication to resident experience. Additionally, more than 189 Liberty communities were honored with the SatisFacts Community Award, which recognizes customer service initiatives driven by on‑site teams.

“Liberty’s mission to serve our nation’s service members isn’t just a job, it’s deeply personal for many of our team members,” says Cindy Sheridan, National Call Center Director, Liberty. “More than a third of our employee‑owners and team members are veterans or military spouses, giving our team a firsthand understanding of the unique needs and experiences of military families. Earning this recognition for twelve consecutive years is a powerful reflection of our team’s consistency, commitment, and passion for delivering an outstanding living experience for the families we serve.”

About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing (Liberty) is a leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multifamily industry. Liberty provides over 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families receive exemplary service in a quality home environment fitting of their sacrifice. Liberty was formed in 2001 through a Department of War (DoW) partnership. For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit livelmh.com.

About SatisFacts

SatisFacts is the leading provider of resident surveys, focusing on multifamily retention and reputation management. With over 15 years of experience and serving over 3 million units nationwide, SatisFacts' surveys provide actionable feedback to help increase resident satisfaction and property management companies' overall bottom lines. To learn more about the services they provide, please visit www.satisfacts.com. SatisFacts is a division of Internet Brands®.