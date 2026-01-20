Liberty Military Housing Names John Corriher Vice President of Operations

Huntington Beach, CA, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Military Housing (Liberty) announced today the promotion of John Corriher to Vice President of Operations, where he will continue to guide operational performance across Liberty’s national portfolio, with an expanded focus on financial oversight, team development, and long-term operational excellence. In his new role, he will work closely with regional teams to strengthen operational consistency, elevate service standards, and support Liberty’s mission of providing high-quality housing for service members and their families.

Corriher brings more than 25 years of property management experience to the role, spanning both conventional and military housing portfolios. He has spent over 15 years working in privatized military housing and joined Liberty following his tenure as Vice President of Operations with Hunt Companies. Throughout his career, he has worked with private ownership groups and major REITs, which shaped his operational perspective and strategic decision-making.

“John’s promotion reflects not only his depth of experience, but the trust he has earned across our organization,” said Gail Miller, Chief Operations Officer, Liberty. “He leads with integrity, understands the complexity of our operations, and consistently puts people first, both our residents and team members. We are excited to see the continued impact he will have in this expanded role.”

Corriher holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Virginia Commonwealth University and an MBA from Johns Hopkins University. He remains active with the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM), where he has earned both the Accredited Residential Manager (ARM) and Certified Property Manager (CPM) designations. He is also a Certified Defense Privatization Manager III (CDPM III) through the Military Housing and Lodging Institute (MHLI).

About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing (Liberty) is a leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multi-family industry. Liberty provides over 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families receive exemplary service in a quality home environment fitting of their sacrifice. Liberty was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) partnership. For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit livelmh.com.