Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Date for the Release of Third Quarter 2022 Results and Zoom Conference Call

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (“Navigator”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announced today that it will release its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 after markets close in New York on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.



The next day, Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. E.S.T., the Company’s management team will host a Zoom conference call and slide presentation to discuss the financial results.

Zoom Conference Call Details

Participants should register for the conference call and slide presentation through the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4tfytyysSeWTk5lYq55v0g

Or join by phone: United States: +1 929 205 6099 United Kingdom: +44 330 088 5830

For a full list of US and international numbers available, please click on the link below:

International numbers

Webinar ID: 831 6550 1509

Passcode: 650795

The conference call and slide presentation will be available for replay on Navigator’s website (www.navigatorgas.com) under Key Dates and All Reports in the Investors Centre section.

About Us

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator’s fleet consists of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 21 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. On September 30, 2022, Navigator announced a new joint venture with Greater Bay Gas Co. Ltd. (“Greater Bay”), owned 60% by Navigator and 40% by Greater Bay. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.

Navigator Gas Attention: Investor Relations investorrelations@navigatorgas.com and randy.giveans@navigatorgas.com Address: 1201 Fannin St. Suite 262, Houston, Texas, U.S.A. 77002 Tel: +1 713 373 6197 and +44 (0)20 7340 4850