RCI MOBILIZE FINANCIAL SERVICES CREATES MOBILIZE INSURANCE TO SCALE ITS USAGE-BASED AND MOBILITY CAR INSURANCE BUSINESS IN EUROPE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ACCENTURE

English French

MOBILIZE FINANCIAL SERVICES CREATES MOBILIZE INSURANCE

TO SCALE ITS USAGE-BASED AND MOBILITY CAR INSURANCE BUSINESS IN EUROPE

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ACCENTURE

November 08 2022

Mobilize Financial Services, the mobility specialist of Renault Group focused on building innovative financial services to create sustainable mobility for all, is transitioning from selling cars to selling kilometers through the development of offers based on usage with services included. In line with this ambition, Mobilize Financial Services has decided to create Mobilize Insurance, a car insurance specialist for the European market. The ambition of this new structure will be to scale its car insurance business in Europe with an innovative pan-European platform delivering usage-based and mobility insurance fully integrated in the ecosystem of the Group brands Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize.

Mobilize Financial Services has chosen Accenture (NYSE: ACN) as their end-to-end partner to build and operate this platform from customer acquisition to claims management. Accenture will bring the best of its capabilities1 to jointly deliver a unique digital customer experience, and propose insurance and mobility solution that best meets customer needs in real time leveraging the connectivity of the car.

With this partnership, Mobilize Financial Services and the Group brands will make an unprecedented move in the European market at the intersection of the Mobility and the Insurance industries:

full internalization of the insurance value chain and optimized integration with the Renault Group network in order to offer a seamless experience to the Group customers and maximize the overall customer satisfaction

true end-to-end mobility solutions with embedded insurance tailored to the usage of the customers with their cars to become a true mobility provider making life easier

centralized pan-European model based on one single technology and operations platform as a scalable asset to expand its car insurance business across Europe and beyond





João Leandro, CEO of Mobilize Financial Services says “With the creation of Mobilize Insurance, Mobilize Financial Services reaches a new milestone in becoming the brand reference to meet the car-related mobility needs of customers’ new lifestyles. We will capitalize on the rise of connected vehicles and the growing demand for personalized services to develop disruptive services such as usage-based insurance, including pay how you drive solutions. This will also be a great opportunity to increase the satisfaction of our customers and remain the benchmark among captives and banks.”

Jean-Marc Ollagnier, CEO of Accenture for Europe, “The mobility market of the future requires businesses to undergo profound transformations while opening up massive opportunities. New business models, enabled by technology and based on services that are traditionally provided by different industries, will need to be implemented to remain relevant to customers, accelerate net zero transition and enable future growth. We are delighted to partner with Mobilize Financial Services on such a strategic and innovative project, which contributes to shape tomorrow’s mobility services.”

About Mobilize Financial Services:

As a partner caring for all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services builds innovative financial services to create sustainable mobility for all. A subsidiary of the Renault Group whose activity started almost 100 years ago, Mobilize Financial Services is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French Bank specializing in automotive financing and services for Alliance customers and dealers. With operations in 36 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, the group financed over 1.4 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2021 and sold 4.7 million services. At end 2021, average performing assets stood at €44.8 billion in financing and pre-tax income at 1,194 million. Since 2012, the group has rolled out a deposits collection business in several countries. At the end of December 2021, net deposits collected totaled €21 billion or 47% of the company's net assets.

To find out more about Mobilize Financial Services: www.mobilize-fs.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @ Mobilize_FS

About Accenture :

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 721,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Contacts:

Mobilize Financial Services

Amandine Monteil

+ 33 (0)6 87 71 80 63

amandine.monteil@mobilize-fs.com

Agence CLE

+ 33 (0)1 84 16 06 22

mobilize-fs@agencecle.fr



Accenture

Camille Garcia

+33 1 53 23 54 94

camille.garcia@accenture.com



Velislava Le Fevre

+33 1 53 23 46 18

velislava.lefevre@accenture.com

1 Accenture Consulting, Accenture Song, Accenture Technology, Accenture Operations

Attachment