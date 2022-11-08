Everything Blockchain Inc. Announces Ticker Symbol Change to “EBZT” on OTCMKTS Exchange

Jacksonville, Florida, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that enables real-world use of blockchain to solve critical business issues, announced that at the open of market trading today, November 8, 2022, its ticker symbol changed from “OBTX” to “EBZT”.

Everything Blockchain’s Chairman Mike Hawkins said, “In 2021, we started transforming the company by bringing together several best-of-breed firms in the blockchain and cybersecurity industries. 2022 has served as a positioning and building year along with the release of our foundational products, EB Control and EB Build. The change to this new stock symbol reflects the progress we have made and better aligns with the company’s purpose and goals.”

This action clears a necessary step toward our goal of listing the company on a senior stock exchange. Our new ticker symbol reflects who we are, a blockchain zero trust technology platform.

For more information about EBI, visit everythingblockchain.io.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) envisions a future where every transaction is trusted and blockchain is used to meet ESG goals, support cities of the future, build and control the transparency of supply chains and ensure the rights of data ownership sustain forever. The company’s patent-pending advances in blockchain engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and energy efficiency. Current sub-brands include: EB Advise, EB Build and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

