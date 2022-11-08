Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Research Report 2022 Featuring AbbVie, Biogen, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, & UCB SA

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global inflammatory bowel disease market is expected to grow from $19.52 billion in 2021 to $20.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.93%. The inflammatory bowel disease market is expected to grow to $24.84 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.94%.



The inflammatory bowel disease treatment market consists of sales of inflammatory bowel disease therapeutics and drugs by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to provide medical treatment for inflammatory bowel diseases.

Inflammatory bowel disease refers to two medical conditions crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, characterized by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Treatment for inflammatory bowel disease aims to minimize the inflammation, maintain remission, and prevent complications.



The main drug class of inflammatory bowel disease treatment include aminosalicylates, corticosteroids, TNF inhibitors, IL inhibitors, anti-integrin, JAK inhibitors, and others. Aminosalicylates refer to a class of medications used to treat and prevent ulcerative colitis flare-ups and Crohn's disease.

The functioning of aminosalicylates is based on inhibiting the production of cyclo-oxygenase and prostaglandin, thromboxane synthetase, platelet-activating factor synthetase, and interleukin-1 by macrophages. Both orally and injectable administered inflammatory bowel disease treatment are used in the treatment of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. These drugs are distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



North America was the largest region in the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising prevalence of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis is significantly driving the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market. Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are a type of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) that cause inflammation and ulcers (sores) in the digestive tracts. The rising cases of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis is expected to boost demand for inflammatory bowel disease treatments, as they are being widely used to reduce bowel inflammation and reduce and prevent medical complications.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market. The key players in the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market are focusing on using technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) for the drug discovery process as well as offering advanced but new inflammatory bowel disease treatments.

To attain their technological innovations, key players and technology companies are partnering to leverage each other's competencies and technology to develop new treatments and strengthen their key position in the market. For instance, in May 2021, CytoReason, an Israeli technology start-up developing a computational model of the human body, partnered with Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a Switzerland-based multinational pharmaceutical company to develop new inflammatory bowel disease treatments (IBD) using artificial intelligence technology during the drug discovery process.

Ferring's medical expertise will be combined with CytoReason's artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create cell-centred illness models. The AI technology enables scientists to gain critical information on the body's functioning and treats diseases at the cellular level.

Major players in the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market are

AbbVie Inc

Biogen

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen Inc

UCB SA

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Merck & Co

Pfizer Inc

Abbott Laboratories

Janssen Biotech Inc

Eli Lilly

Allergan plc

Alkem Laboratories Limited

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Characteristics



3. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment



5. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market, Segmentation By Drug Class, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Aminosalicylates

Corticosteroids

TNF inhibitors

IL inhibitors

Anti-integrin

JAK inhibitors

Others

6.2. Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market, Segmentation By Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Oral

Injectable

6.3. Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Crohn's Disease

Ulcerative Colitis

6.4. Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

7. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vtrxsy





