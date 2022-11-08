Wallbridge Extends Tabasco-style Gold Mineralization at Fenelon

Assay Highlights Include:

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX:WM, OTCQX:WLBMF) (“Wallbridge” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that ongoing drilling at the Company’s 100%-owned Fenelon gold project (“Fenelon” or the “Project”) has identified additional gold mineralized zones outside of the Project’s current Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”). These results will be incorporated into the MRE update and preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) currently underway at Fenelon.

Attila Péntek, Wallbridge’s Vice President, Exploration, commented:

“Earlier this year, we identified a very favourable environment for gold deposition to the east-southeast of the current Fenelon resource footprint, at vertical depths between 600 metres and 1,000 metres. The intersection, 7.80 g/t Au over 16.0 metres in hole FA-22-411, released today, shows the continuation of high-grade Tabasco-style mineralization in this area, adding to a number of significant intersections already reported in our news release dated July 26, 2022, and underscoring the potential for bulk underground mining zones at Fenelon.”

Highlight Assay Results

Tabasco-Cayenne Corridor (above 200 m vertical depth) FA-22-410 4.26 g/t Au over 5.50 metres, including 15.43 g/t Au over 1.40 metres; Tabasco-Cayenne Corridor (below 200 m vertical depth) FA-22-411 7.80 g/t Au over 16.00 metres, including 44.10 g/t Au over 2.25 metres; FAM-22-008 3.80 g/t Au over 11.20 metres; FA-22-445 11.07 g/t Au over 2.80 metres; Area 51, Near Surface (above 200 m vertical depth) FA-22-467 2.38 g/t Au over 16.05 metres, including 6.95 g/t Au over 3.40 metres, and 3.95 g/t Au over 3.15 metres; FA-22-467 15.03 g/t Au over 1.50 metres; FA-22-436 1.23 g/t Au over 16.20 metres, including 1.76 g/t Au over 9.80 metres; FA-22-436 0.66 g/t Au over 24.60 metres, including 1.14 g/t Au over 11.40 metres; FA-22-440A 1.38 g/t Au over 11.40 metres, including 15.80 g/t Au over 0.60 metre; Area 51 (below 200 m vertical depth) FAM-22-008 2.66 g/t Au over 39.50 metres, including 22.97 g/t Au over 1.50 metres, and 42.22 g/t Au over 0.50 metre; FA-22-429 65.70 g/t Au over 0.50 metre; FA-22-444 31.33 g/t Au over 1.00 metre; FA-22-444 3.01 g/t Au over 10.55 metres; FA-22-445 10.46 g/t Au over 1.60 metres, including 31.55 g/t Au over 0.50 metre; FAM-22-008 1.84 g/t Au over 12.30 metres; Ripley Zone FA-22-461 2.90 g/t Au over 10.50 metres, including 4.92 g/t Au over 3.00 metres, and 4.72 g/t Au over 3.00 metres; FA-22-505 2.48 g/t Au over 7.10 metres;

The results from 25 drill holes from 2022, and one hole drilled for geo-mechanical purposes in support of economic studies (FAM- series) are reported in the Table and Figures below. All figures and a table with drill hole information of recently completed holes are posted on the Company’s website under “Current Program” at https://wallbridgemining.com/our-projects/fenelon-gold/.



Fenelon is located within Wallbridge's 910-square-kilometre land package on the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend, 80 kilometres east of the Detour Lake gold mine.

Figure 1. Detour Fenelon Gold Trend











Figure 2. Fenelon Gold, Plan View











Figure 3. Fenelon Gold, Plan View, 825 metres Vertical Depth







Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property, Recent Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To Length Au Au Cut(2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) Above 200 m vertical depth FA-21-359 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-22-410 262.00 267.50 5.50 4.26 4.26 Tabasco Including… 264.10 265.50 1.40 15.43 15.43 Tabasco FA-22-410 288.90 290.50 1.60 3.65 3.65 Tabasco FA-22-429 224.00 225.00 1.00 12.02 12.02 Area 51 FA-22-433 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-22-436 169.90 194.50 24.60 0.66 0.66 VG Area 51 Including… 183.10 194.50 11.40 1.14 1.14 Area 51 FA-22-436 211.80 228.00 16.20 1.23 1.23 Area 51 Including… 218.20 228.00 9.80 1.76 1.76 Area 51 FA-22-436 252.50 263.00 10.50 1.35 1.35 Area 51 Including… 252.50 254.00 1.50 8.01 8.01 Area 51 FA-22-436 282.00 286.50 4.50 1.47 1.47 Area 51 FA-22-440A 69.90 81.30 11.40 1.38 1.38 Area 51 Including… 80.70 81.30 0.60 15.80 15.80 Area 51 FA-22-440A 113.60 127.50 13.90 0.37 0.37 Contact Zone FA-22-444 211.00 221.50 10.50 0.48 0.48 Area 51 FA-22-445 228.00 229.50 1.50 4.06 4.06 Area 51 FA-22-449 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-22-450-W1 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-22-451 204.35 205.60 1.25 9.85 9.85 Tabasco FA-22-451 318.15 331.50 13.35 1.07 1.07 VG Tabasco Including… 318.15 319.65 1.50 6.68 6.68 VG Tabasco FA-22-457 281.60 283.00 1.40 4.86 4.86 Area 51 FA-22-460 192.80 196.50 3.70 1.55 1.55 Area 51 FA-22-460 222.00 230.00 8.00 0.86 0.86 Area 51 FA-22-460 308.50 309.60 1.10 4.51 4.51 Area 51 FA-22-465 160.65 161.65 1.00 5.12 5.12 Area 51 FA-22-467 78.30 94.35 16.05 2.38 2.38 Area 51 Including… 78.30 81.70 3.40 6.95 6.95 Area 51 And… 88.90 92.05 3.15 3.95 3.95 Area 51 FA-22-467 127.00 128.50 1.50 15.03 15.03 Area 51 FA-22-467 180.00 181.50 1.50 6.38 6.38 Area 51 FA-22-467 199.00 206.50 7.50 1.64 1.64 Area 51 Including… 199.00 201.00 2.00 4.43 4.43 Area 51 FA-22-467 229.20 230.40 1.20 6.28 6.28 Area 51 FA-22-470 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-22-472 No Significant Mineralization (4) FA-22-489 No Significant Mineralization (4) Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property, Recent Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To Length Au Au Cut(2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) Below 200 m vertical depth FA-20-171-W2 733.00 734.50 1.50 5.48 5.48 Area 51 FA-22-411 1036.40 1041.80 5.40 1.55 1.55 Area 51 FA-22-411 1281.00 1297.00 16.00 7.80 7.80 VG Cayenne Including… 1284.10 1286.35 2.25 44.10 44.10 VG Cayenne FA-22-420A 894.50 896.00 1.50 5.46 5.46 Area 51 FA-22-429 671.60 676.00 4.40 1.84 1.84 Area 51 FA-22-429 868.50 869.00 0.50 65.70 65.70 Area 51 FA-22-429 880.50 883.50 3.00 1.77 1.77 Area 51 FA-22-429 948.50 952.15 3.65 1.93 1.93 Area 51 FA-22-444 862.00 863.00 1.00 31.33 31.33 Area 51 FA-22-444 1165.00 1169.00 4.00 3.68 3.68 Area 51 FA-22-444 1176.10 1186.65 10.55 3.01 3.01 Area 51 FA-22-444 1194.10 1194.60 0.50 10.63 10.63 VG Area 51 FA-22-444 1249.75 1251.25 1.50 9.25 9.25 Contact Zone FA-22-445 377.50 379.00 1.50 6.93 6.93 Area 51 FA-22-445 691.50 694.50 3.00 1.77 1.77 Area 51 FA-22-445 799.35 800.40 1.05 7.86 7.86 Area 51 FA-22-445 737.80 739.40 1.60 10.46 10.46 VG Area 51 Including… 737.80 738.30 0.50 31.55 31.55 VG Area 51 FA-22-445 757.90 764.60 6.70 1.68 1.68 VG Area 51 FA-22-445 963.70 966.50 2.80 11.07 11.07 Tabasco FA-22-450-W2 746.60 755.00 8.40 1.62 1.62 Contact Zone FA-22-459 309.85 310.60 0.75 7.91 7.91 Area 51 FA-22-459 339.00 340.10 1.10 5.96 5.96 Area 51 FA-22-459 513.00 515.50 2.50 2.02 2.02 Contact Zone FA-22-459 572.50 575.50 3.00 3.05 3.05 Contact Zone FA-22-459 629.50 632.50 3.00 1.70 1.70 Contact Zone FA-22-459 638.30 641.50 3.20 1.84 1.84 Contact Zone FA-22-459 658.90 660.40 1.50 9.11 9.11 VG Tabasco FA-22-459 671.00 674.00 3.00 2.01 2.01 Tabasco FA-22-460 322.50 324.00 1.50 7.02 7.02 Area 51 FA-22-461 598.00 608.50 10.50 2.90 2.90 Ripley Including… 598.00 601.00 3.00 4.92 4.92 Ripley And… 605.50 608.50 3.00 4.72 4.72 Ripley FA-22-467 370.00 371.50 1.50 5.93 5.93 Area 51 FA-22-505 448.90 456.00 7.10 2.48 2.48 Ripley FAM-22-008 485.00 486.00 1.00 10.09 10.09 VG Area 51 FAM-22-008 493.00 496.30 3.30 2.94 2.94 Area 51 FAM-22-008 532.00 538.00 6.00 1.54 1.54 Area 51 FAM-22-008 563.50 566.00 2.50 2.95 2.95 Area 51 Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property, Recent Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To Length Au Au Cut(2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) Below 200 m vertical depth FAM-22-008 584.50 589.00 4.50 1.71 1.71 VG Area 51 FAM-22-008 600.50 606.26 5.76 2.17 2.17 Area 51 FAM-22-008 611.50 623.80 12.30 1.84 1.84 Area 51 FAM-22-008 634.25 639.00 4.75 1.76 1.76 VG Area 51 FAM-22-008 644.50 645.46 0.96 5.99 5.99 Area 51 FAM-22-008 679.00 680.50 1.50 5.57 5.57 Area 51 FAM-22-008 702.95 705.80 2.85 3.35 3.35 Area 51 FAM-22-008 723.50 763.00 39.50 2.66 2.66 VG Contact Zone Including… 723.50 725.00 1.50 22.97 22.97 Contact Zone And… 756.00 756.50 0.50 42.22 42.22 VG Contact Zone FAM-22-008 778.30 779.40 1.10 8.60 8.60 Tabasco FAM-22-008 790.00 801.20 11.20 3.80 3.80 Tabasco (1) Table includes only assay results received since the press release dated September 28th, 2022. (2) Au cut at: 110 g/t Au for the Tabasco/Contact/Cayenne zones; 75 g/t Au for the Area 51 zones. (3) Intervals containing visible gold ("VG"). (4) Metal factor of at least 5 g/t*m and minimum weighted average composite grade of 0.35 g/t Au within the 2021 MRE open pit shell and 1.5 g/t Au for outside open pit shell. Note: True widths are estimated to be 50-80% of the reported core length intervals.





Assay QA/QC and Qualified Persons

Drill core samples from the ongoing drill program at Fenelon are cut and bagged either on-site or by contractors and transported to SGS Canada Inc. or Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. for analysis. Samples, standards and blanks are included for quality assurance and quality control, were prepared and analyzed at the laboratories. Samples are crushed to 90% less than 2mm. A 1kg riffle split is pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. 50g samples are analyzed by fire assay and AAS or ICP. At SGS and Bureau Veritas, samples >10g/t Au are automatically analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish or screen metallic analysis. To test for coarse free gold and additional quality assurance and quality control, Wallbridge requests screen metallic analysis for samples containing visible gold. These and future assay results may vary from time to time due to re-analysis for quality assurance and quality control.

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this press release is Peter Lauder, P.Geo, Exploration Manager of Wallbridge.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects along the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend while respecting the environment and communities where it operates.

Wallbridge’s flagship project, Fenelon Gold (“Fenelon”), is located on the highly-prospective Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend Property (“Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend Property”) in Quebec’s Northern Abitibi region. A mineral resource estimate completed in 2021 validated the multi-million-ounce potential of the 100%-owned Fenelon and Martiniere properties, incorporating a combined 2.67 million ounces of indicated gold resources and 1.72 million ounces of inferred gold resources. Fenelon and Martiniere, located within a 910 km2 exploration land package controlled by Wallbridge, have the potential to be developed into mines and are close to existing power and transportation infrastructure.

Wallbridge also holds a portfolio of nickel assets (“Nickel Assets”) in Ontario and Quebec. In line with its strategy to unlock the value of its Nickel Assets for shareholders, Wallbridge announced on July 13, 2022, that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Archer Exploration Corp. (“Archer”), pursuant to which, Archer will acquire all of Wallbridge’s property, assets, rights and obligations related to its Nickel Assets, including Grasset, to create a focused and well-funded publicly traded nickel exploration and development company.

Wallbridge will continue to focus on its core Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend Property while enabling shareholders to participate in the potential economic upside in Archer.

