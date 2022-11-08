Kandi Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

- Steady Growth in Off-road Vehicles

- Revenue growth drove significantly narrowed loss

JINHUA, China, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter Highlights

Total revenues of $33.7 million compared to $16.8 million in the same period of 2021.





Off-road vehicles and associated parts sales increased by 217.6% to $21.7 million, compared to $6.8 million in the same period of 2021.





EV products sales increased significantly to $1.7 million from $0.3 million in the same period of 2021.





EV parts sales were $2.6 million, compared to $3.2 million in the same period of 2021.





Electric Scooters, Electric Self-Balancing Scooters and associated parts sales were $1.2 million, compared with $6.3 million in the same period of 2021.





Net income was $1.1 million, or $0.01 income per fully diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.9 million, or $0.10 loss per fully diluted share for the same period of 2021. A turn to profitability from loss was largely attributed to higher total revenue, resulted from highly performed off-road vehicles and associated parts sales, and lower operating expenses.





Working capital totaled $252.9 million as of September 30, 2022





Cash and equivalents, restricted cash, and certificate of deposit totaled $210.2 million as of September 30, 2022



Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and CEO of Kandi commented, “During the third quarter, our strategic pivot enabled us to make inroads in electric off-road vehicles. With high market interest in the electrification of off-road vehicles, we successfully developed and delivered “crossover” electric golf carts that are seeing high acceptance by our customers. Growing demand, and positive market feedback gives us more confidence to invest more in electric off-road vehicles. Our next step is to launch more models in the categories of golf crossovers, utility terrain vehicles, and more. We believe that our top line growth and disciplined control of operating expenses can drive improved profitability, which will be increasingly recognized by investors.”

Q3 2022 Financial Results

Net Revenues and Gross Profit (in USD millions)

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Y-o-Y% Net Revenues $33.7 $16.8 100.5% Gross Profit $6.4 $2.7 131.6% Gross Margin% 18.9% 16.4% -

Net revenues of $33.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 increased 100.5% from the same period of 2021. The increase in revenue and gross margin was primarily due to a product mix shift to off-road vehicles, a segment with a higher gross margin that achieved significant growth in the past quarter.

Operating Income/Loss (in USD millions)

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Y-o-Y% Operating Expenses ($8.6) ($11.8) 27.3% Loss from Operations ($2.2) ($9.0) 75.7% Operating Margin% -6.5% -53.7% -

Operating expenses were $8.6 million, compared with operating expense of $11.8 million for the same period of 2021. Operating expenses decreased as the Company moved past the 2021 peak research and development effort on new products.

Net Income/Loss (in USD millions)

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Y-o-Y% Net Income (Loss) $1.1 ($7.9) 113.6% Net Income (Loss) per Share, Basic and Diluted $0.01 ($0.1) -

Net income was $1.1 million comparing to a net loss of $7.9 million for the same period of 2021. The turn to profitability was primarily due to higher total revenue and lower operating expenses.

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Management will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question and answer session.

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number: +1-844-825-9789

International dial-in number: + 1-412-317-5180

Webcast and replay: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1581599&tp_key=a040e098ec



The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

- Tables Below -





KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,029,118 $ 129,223,443 Restricted cash 40,855,710 39,452,564 Certificate of deposit 70,324,477 55,041,832 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,734,642 and $3,053,277 as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 40,034,961 52,896,305 Inventories 43,673,888 33,171,973 Notes receivable 1,371,773 323,128 Other receivables 19,293,487 8,901,109 Prepayments and prepaid expense 4,006,808 17,657,326 Advances to suppliers 5,800,659 5,940,456 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 324,390,881 342,608,136 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment, net 94,908,520 111,577,411 Intangible assets, net 10,785,106 13,249,079 Land use rights, net 2,843,944 3,250,336 Construction in progress 329,726 79,317 Deferred tax assets 2,171,890 2,219,297 Long-term investment 140,649 157,262 Goodwill 32,960,659 36,027,425 Other long-term assets 10,423,361 10,992,009 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 154,563,855 177,552,136 TOTAL ASSETS $ 478,954,736 $ 520,160,272 CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 33,281,208 $ 36,677,802 Other payables and accrued expenses 7,894,152 9,676,973 Short-term loans 5,604,312 950,000 Notes payable 17,170,279 8,198,193 Income tax payable 1,121,744 1,620,827 Other current liabilities 6,425,151 7,038,895 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 71,496,846 64,162,690 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term loans 2,210,589 2,210,589 Deferred taxes liability 2,462,901 2,460,141 Contingent consideration liability 3,266,000 7,812,000 Other long-term liabilities 777,211 314,525 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 8,716,701 12,797,255 TOTAL LIABILITIES 80,213,547 76,959,945 STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 77,658,730 and 77,385,130 shares issued and 75,343,594 and 76,705,381 outstanding at September 30,2022 and December 31,2021, respectively 77,659 77,385 Less: Treasury stock (2,315,136 shares with average price of $2.96 and 679,749 shares with average price of $3.52 at September 30,2022 and December 31,2021, respectively ) (6,848,731 ) (2,392,203 ) Additional paid-in capital 450,380,994 449,479,461 Accumulated deficit (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at September 30,2022 and December 31,2021, respectively) (7,390,410 ) (4,216,102 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (39,637,503 ) 251,786 TOTAL KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 396,582,009 443,200,327 Non-controlling interests 2,159,180 - TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 398,741,189 443,200,327 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 478,954,736 $ 520,160,272

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 REVENUES FROM UNRELATED PARTIES, NET $ 33,673,201 $ 16,795,712 $ 79,405,788 $ 62,647,714 REVENUES FROM THE FORMER AFFILIATE COMPANY AND RELATED PARTIES, NET - - - 1,587 REVENUES, NET 33,673,201 16,795,712 79,405,788 62,649,301 COST OF GOODS SOLD (27,304,038 ) (14,046,041 ) (67,930,595 ) (49,447,497 ) GROSS PROFIT 6,369,163 2,749,671 11,475,193 13,201,804 OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE): Research and development (1,433,649 ) (6,747,934 ) (3,828,078 ) (31,937,436 ) Selling and marketing (1,440,995 ) (1,290,544 ) (3,807,222 ) (3,494,927 ) General and administrative (5,686,233 ) (3,733,230 ) (18,016,843 ) (13,522,925 ) Gain on disposal of long-lived assets - 2,238 - 48,255,905 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE (8,560,877 ) (11,769,470 ) (25,652,143 ) (699,383 ) (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (2,191,714 ) (9,019,799 ) (14,176,950 ) 12,502,421 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 2,138,130 1,247,544 4,739,208 2,750,241 Interest expense (177,417 ) (63,368 ) (463,994 ) (267,785 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 434,995 - 2,733,995 - Government grants 829,539 220,967 1,536,856 570,162 Gain from sale of equity in the Former Affiliate Company - 822 - 17,734,733 Share of loss after tax of the Former Affiliate Company - (119 ) - (2,584,520 ) Other income, net 536,726 442,102 2,954,036 4,768,092 TOTAL OTHER INCOME, NET 3,761,973 1,847,948 11,500,101 22,970,923 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,570,259 (7,171,851 ) (2,676,849 ) 35,473,344 INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT (497,211 ) (696,968 ) 255,232 (8,815,409 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 1,073,048 (7,868,819 ) (2,421,617 ) 26,657,935 LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 694,029 - 752,691 - NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS 379,019 (7,868,819 ) (3,174,308 ) 26,657,935 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation adjustment (20,932,870 ) (116,054 ) (39,889,289 ) 3,582,748 COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME $ (19,859,822 ) $ (7,984,873 ) $ (42,310,906 ) $ 30,240,683 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC 75,741,399 76,394,573 75,962,899 75,766,749 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED 75,885,630 76,394,573 76,061,190 75,766,749 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ 0.01 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.35 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ 0.01 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.35

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

(UNAUDITED)

Number of

Outstanding

Shares Common

Stock Treasury Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss Non-controlling

interests Total Balance, December 31, 2020 75,377,555 $ 75,377 $ - $ 439,549,338 $ (27,079,900 ) $ (8,778,151 ) $ - $ 403,766,664 Stock issuance and award 10,000 10 - 22,290 - - - 22,300 Net loss - - - - (6,402,720 ) - - (6,402,720 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - (1,176,013 ) - (1,176,013 ) Reversal of reduction in the Former Affiliate Company’s equity (net of tax effect of $491,400) - - - 2,771,652 - - - 2,771,652 Balance, March 31, 2021 75,387,555 $ 75,387 $ - $ 442,343,280 $ (33,482,620 ) $ (9,954,164 ) $ - $ 398,981,883 Stock issuance and award 238,600 239 - 1,374,098 - - - 1,374,337 Net income - - - - 40,929,474 - - 40,929,474 Foreign currency translation - - - - - 4,874,815 - 4,874,815 Balance, June 30, 2021 75,626,155 $ 75,626 $ - $ 443,717,378 $ 7,446,854 $ (5,079,349 ) $ - $ 446,160,509 Stock issuance and award 1,526,817 1,527 - 4,874,224 - - - 4,875,751 Net loss - - - - (7,868,819 ) - - (7,868,819 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - (116,054 ) - (116,054 ) Balance, September 30, 2021 77,152,972 $ 77,153 $ - $ 448,591,602 $ (421,965 ) $ (5,195,403 ) $ - $ 443,051,387





Number of

Outstanding

Shares Common

Stock Treasury

Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Earning

(Deficit) Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Non-controlling

interests Total Balance, December 31, 2021 77,385,130 $ 77,385 $ (2,392,203 ) $ 449,479,461 $ (4,216,102 ) $ 251,786 $ - $ 443,200,327 Stock issuance and award 25,000 25 - 92,925 - - - 92,950 Stock buyback - - (1,570,324 ) (13,236 ) - - - (1,583,560 ) Capital contribution from shareholder - - - - - - 1,198,398 1,198,398 Net loss - - - - (1,616,056 ) - (2,957 ) (1,619,013 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - 1,009,811 - 1,009,811 Balance, March 31, 2022 77,410,130 $ 77,410 $ (3,962,527 ) $ 449,559,150 $ (5,832,158 ) $ 1,261,597 $ 1,195,441 $ 442,298,913 Stock issuance and award 238,600 239 - 584,331 - - - 584,570 Stock buyback - - (1,974,490 ) (22,578 ) - - - (1,997,068 ) Net income (loss) - - - - (1,937,271 ) - 61,619 (1,875,652 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - (19,966,230 ) (63,460 ) (20,029,690 ) Balance, June 30, 2022 77,648,730 $ 77,649 $ (5,937,017 ) $ 450,120,903 $ (7,769,429 ) $ (18,704,633 ) 1,193,600 $ 418,981,073 Stock issuance and award 10,000 10 - 22,290 - - - 22,300 Stock based compensation 250,673 250,673 Stock buyback - - (911,714 ) (12,872 ) - - - (924,586 ) Capital contribution from shareholder - - - - - - 337,557 337,557 Net income (loss) - - - - 379,019 - 694,029 1,073,048 Foreign currency translation - - - - - (20,932,870 ) (66,006 ) (20,998,876 ) Balance, September 30, 2022 77,658,730 $ 77,659 $ (6,848,731 ) $ 450,380,994 $ (7,390,410 ) $ (39,637,503 ) 2,159,180 $ 398,741,189

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)