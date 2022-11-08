Patriot One Technologies Chosen to Secure Total Mortgage Arena as Part of Oak View Group Partnership

TORONTO , Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) today announced it was chosen to secure entrances to Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. with its SmartGateway solution, as part of the ongoing partnership between Patriot One and Oak View Group (OVG).



Patriot One’s SmartGateway patron screening solution will be deployed at all entrances to the 10,000-seat Total Mortgage Arena, operated by OVG360. It is home to the New York Islanders’ AHL team, the Bridgeport Islanders. As a multi-purpose arena, in addition to sporting events, it also hosts musical acts and touring shows – all of which bring vastly different crowds with different security requirements.

“Patriot One was recommended to us by OVG’s security specialists, Prevent Advisors, as a solution for patron safety by keeping weapons out of Total Mortgage Arena without inconveniencing people,” said Joe Dolan, General Manager of Total Mortgage Arena. “The partnership between Patriot One and Oak View Group made the deal seamless – SmartGateway was already validated as a best-in-class technology solution, and we were able to observe the solution in action at other venues. Additionally, the solution is flexible enough to be the perfect fit for all the different events we host at the arena – from family shows to world-class musicians.”

The SmartGateway security screening solution allows for a free flow of patrons into the venue without requiring them to stop and remove personal items upon entry. The artificial intelligence (AI) sensors in SmartGateway scan for guns, knives and other weapons as people pass through the pillars, and only alert security guards if prohibited items are detected. This allows people to enter the arena more quickly and it requires fewer guards to run the equipment when compared to traditional security solutions.

“Our partnership with Oak View Group made this a very simple deal to sign, and an easier process for all involved,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Patriot One. “We’re looking forward to providing our fast, frictionless solution to more arenas within Oak View Group – as well as casinos, schools, factories and other places where people gather.”

OVG360, a division of Oak View Group, is a full-service venue management and hospitality company that helps client-partners reimagine the sports, live entertainment, and convention industries. With a portfolio of more than 200 client partners spanning arenas, stadiums, convention centers, performing arts centers and more around the globe, OVG360 provides a set of services, resources and expertise designed to elevate every aspect of business that matters to venue operators.

For more on SmartGateway and Patriot One’s other solutions, please visit: https://patriot1tech.com/patscan/products/.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence AI-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, casinos, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the patron experience. The Company’s Multi-Sensor Gateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based Video Recognition System enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations via their AI-powered platform. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech .

