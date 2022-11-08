 Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 12/2022 - Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Coloplast A/S will be held on
Thursday, 1 December 2022 at 3:30 pm CET
at the premises of Coloplast A/S, Holtedam 3 in Humlebæk (the Aage Louis-Hansen Auditorium), Humlebæk, Denmark.
The notice of the Annual General Meeting is enclosed.
This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.
Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care, Interventional Urology and Voice & Respiratory Care. We operate globally and employ more than 14,500 employees.
