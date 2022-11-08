ZL Tech Advances Records Management Platform with DoD Classified Technology

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZL Technologies, Inc. (ZL Tech), an information governance provider, has been certified by the US Department of Defense's rules for records management, or DoD 5015.02 as Classified. ZL Tech's Classified Certification will enable government bodies to identify, classify, remediate, manage and downgrade high impact records. This makes ZL Tech one of a select group of software providers that can handle highly classified records for risk management. With this achievement, ZL Tech software will help agencies store and manage significantly more sensitive records.



About DoD 5015.02

DoD 5015.02 is one of the certifications that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) approves as being sufficient for all federal agencies. The program must be used by US military branches and agencies under the Department of Defense. It is considered the industry benchmark for records management.

DoD Classified Records Management comes as a software upgrade for high-risk data. High-risk data is found in the systems of vital public sectors such as law enforcement, emergency services, finance and health. Loss of confidentiality, integrity, or availability in these systems can have a severe impact on an organization's operations, assets, or constituents.

About the Platform

ZL Records Manager's Unified Architecture allows users to manage their data with over 20,000 manual and automated records classifications—the highest in the category. Custom retention periods can incorporate time, event, and metadata-based triggers to accommodate non-linear requirements. The system is built with a security first approach, such as least access protocols and secure processing procedures. The unified platform allows collaboration across departments, significantly decreasing the work needed to retain records per industry standards. Users also benefit from a true global search powered by an advanced policy lexicon that continuously finds relevant documents.

Click here to learn more about ZL Tech's Records Management solution.

About ZL Technologies, Inc.

ZL Tech's Unified Architecture consolidates all applications and billions of documents under one platform, thus eliminating today's fractured data silos that significantly raise operating costs and increase legal risk. With a proven track record of serving Global 2000 customers, ZL Tech is a technology leader in harnessing big data for strategic advantage.

Please visit zlti.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Kathryn Hardcastle

ZLTech@matternow.com

401-575-9086