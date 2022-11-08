Hometown Hero CBD Salutes Veterans

Purpose-Driven Cannabusiness Committed to Ensuring the Availability of CBD Products

to Military Personnel

Veterans Speak Out About Hemp-Derived CBD as Alternative to Opioids

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Veterans Day nears, Hometown Hero CBD continues its efforts to support veterans and related nonprofit organizations, and to help secure market access to safe and effective hemp-derived cannabinoid products for military service members. Founded in 2015 by U.S. Coast Guard veteran Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, Hometown Hero CBD donates a portion of proceeds from every product sold to veteran-focused charities and organizations.

“Veterans are too often underserved while facing opioid addiction, PTSD, homelessness, and many other issues,” said Gilkey, who was attached to a counter-narcotics unit with the U.S. Coast Guard. “We know the sacrifice our veterans have made and continue to make. Hometown Hero CBD is committed to keeping hemp-derived cannabinoids readily available to these heroes and the millions of other adults who deserve the option to continue safely using these products in their everyday lives.”

Dave Walden, a veteran injured in combat who served two tours in Iraq, was addicted to opioids to help ease back pain and PTSD, until he came across hemp-derived Delta-8 products.

“For the last few years, I’ve been using hemp-derived cannabinoids exclusively, which have become safe replacements for narcotic pain killers, migraine meds, sleeping pills, PTSD meds, anxiety meds and various other medications that I was on,” said Walden. “These products have been a life saver for me, taking me out of the drug haze that I was in for many years and making me a more productive member of society.”

Angel Ramirez, a retired combat veteran who served 16 years as a medic and four years as a field artillery man, was diagnosed with PTSD in 2018.

“About a year ago, I wanted to get off my PTSD medications. I was on Zoloft, another medication that I take three times a day for panic and anxiety attacks, and one at night to help me sleep,” said Ramirez. “Then I started taking CBD and it helped me not only with my pain but with my panic and my anxiety attacks. About six months ago, I approached my psychiatrist and told her I would like to get off my meds. She agreed, and with her help, I’ve been off my meds now for three months.”

Click https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYrt0BEJKV8 to watch videos of veterans discuss how hemp-derived cannabinoids have positively impacted their lives.

Election Day and U.S. Farm Bill

The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the Farm Bill, laid the groundwork for the introduction of hemp-derived products nationwide. The law removed hemp from the Drug Enforcement Administration list of controlled substances, legalizing it nationally.

“It is important for voters to be mindful that the current Farm Bill will expire in 2023, and updated legislation will be debated and voted on next year by the new incoming Congress,” said Cynthia Cabrera, chief strategy officer at Hometown Hero CBD. “We will continue to work with our industry partners to ensure hemp-derived CBD products remain legal and accessible to veterans and millions of others by keeping the Farm Bill intact, as well as by working with state legislatures across the country through targeted education and advocacy efforts.”

In 2021, Hometown Hero CBD led the fight in its home state, with the Third Court of Appeals of Texas granting a temporary injunction to stop the prohibition of Delta-8 products and will continue the fight in appeals court. In addition to its focus at the national level, the company is actively working with policy makers and regulators across the country to ensure the continued availability of all hemp-derived products against any bans or excessive legislation and taxation.

As part of the company’s gratitude campaign for Veterans Day 2022, Hometown Hero CBD reaffirmed its special year-round discount for active and retired military service members, and currently is offering a 10 percent discount for all adult consumers using the code THANKS.

Last year, the company contributed more than $100,000 to veteran causes. It recently gave $10,000 to VFW Post 10427 in Leander, Texas, and $15,000 to the Heroic Hearts Project, a treatment program for veterans suffering from PTSD.

