IBN and NetworkNewsWire to Collaborate with IoT Events

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire — IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce that IoT Events has engaged its NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) brand as the official newswire for the upcoming Intelligent Cities Canada 2022 (“Intelligent Cities“). IBN will also serve as the corporate communications firm for the summit. Over the past five years, IoT Events has organized multiple industry-leading conferences for public service officials. The event will be held in a hybrid format on Nov. 9-10, 2022, at BMO IFL, 3550 Pharmacy Ave., Toronto, Ontario.



Intelligent Cities encapsulates four summits addressing the challenges faced by public sector professionals and strategies for deploying cutting-edge technology to improve citizen services: Intelligent Cities Summit, IoT Code Orange Summit, IoT People First Summit and IoT Health Care. The event will feature over 100 speakers from more than 25 municipal and other organizations to discuss problem-solving, foster learning and collaboration, and showcase the latest technological innovations that could benefit citizen services.

As the official event newswire, NNW will combine traditional wire-grade press release dissemination alongside article syndication. As the corporate communications firm for IoT Events, IBN will leverage its array of state-of-the-art solutions to amplify the visibility and further the outreach of key speakers and exhibitors via extensive digital channels and multi-brand social media capabilities. IBN’s coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners such as Apple News and StreetInsider, as well as 50+ IBN brands that collectively drive reach to a readership base of 2+ million likes, followers and subscribers.

“IoT Events is a global leader in exploring how next-generation technologies such as AI can optimize public service delivery to citizens and drive public sector efficiency,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “Given recent events around the world, municipalities face a number of unique challenges. For IBN, it is a great opportunity to collaborate with the IoT Events team while making a meaningful contribution to the discourse in these areas.”

“Over the past few years, we have gained traction as the leading forum for advancing public service management, particularly regarding the role of new tech. We are extremely pleased that we have become the go-to platform for public governance innovation and are supported by so many great organizations,” said Hifazat “Faz” Ahmad, CEO of IoT Events.

Highly experienced in the production of events and conferences relating to public sector services, IoT Events is renowned for creating an atmosphere optimized for learning, building lasting rapport, showcasing unique insights in public service delivery and crystallizing outlooks on emerging trends.

Intelligent Cities Canada 2022 is particularly timely and relevant given the seemingly insurmountable challenges posed to municipalities due to global upheaval, including the pandemic, disrupted supply chains, rising social tensions and squeezed public budgets.

As a platform for facilitating discussion, innovation and collaboration, the event offers public sector professionals a unique opportunity to engage with thought leaders across a variety of crucial areas. Further information is available at https://intelligentcities.ca/.

IBN consists of a Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years.

