Leidos Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages LDOS Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) ("Leidos" or the "Company"), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? In its 10-Q filed on November 1, 2022, Leidos disclosed that the Company received a grand jury subpoena in September 2022 related to the criminal investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California in conjunction with the DOJ’s Fraud Division. The subpoena requested documents relating to the Company's internal investigation that Leidos disclosed in its 10-K filed on February 15, 2022. Leidos initiated the investigation related to activities by some employees, third-party representatives, and subcontractors to determine whether certain conduct may have violated The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

