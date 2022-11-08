Liquidity Services to Participate in November Investor Conferences

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced that it will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:



14 th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 16, 2022 at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX. The conference will feature a presentation by Bill Angrick, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Liquidity Services, who will be presenting at 12:45 PM CT. Mr. Angrick’s presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the IDEAS conference page, with a playback of the presentation available through the Liquidity Services Investor page following the event.



Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 16, 2022 at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX. The conference will feature a presentation by Bill Angrick, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Liquidity Services, who will be presenting at 12:45 PM CT. Mr. Angrick’s presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the IDEAS conference page, with a playback of the presentation available through the Liquidity Services Investor page following the event. 13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 17, 2022 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York, NY. The conference will feature one-on-one, two-on-one, and small group meetings conducted by Jorge Celaya, Executive Vice President and CFO of Liquidity Services, who will be meeting with attendees between 10:45 am and 4:00 pm EST.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS.” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at https://www.threepartadvisors.com/southwest.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lwesley@threepa.com.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion of completed transactions, to more than 4.8 million qualified buyers worldwide and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. It supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

Contact

Liquidity Services, Inc. Investor Relations

investorrelations@liquidityservicesinc.com

Jean Marie Young

Three Part Advisors, LLC for Liquidity Services, Inc.

631-418-4339

jyoung@threepa.com