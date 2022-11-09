Hoylu and Digital.ai Partner to Transform Virtual Program Increment (PI) Planning

Stockholm, Sweden, November 9, 2022 – Today Hoylu announced that Digital.ai has joined its official reseller program, enabling more users than ever to unlock the power of whiteboard-based collaboration with a visual and iterative approach for better agile planning. Digital.ai’s new Hoylu integration offering combines whiteboarding techniques with scaled Agile practices, providing distributed teams with new ways to collaborate and further understand risk and dependencies.

“This new agreement enables both Hoylu and Digital.ai to create more value for the end customers that run Agile processes at scale,” said Hoylu CEO Truls Baklid. "We are now the only PI Planning whiteboarding software to integrate with Digital.ai Agility, which increases collaboration while saving users time and effort with our two-way integration. We’re very excited to have this formal partnership with Digital.ai and look forward to helping our customers on their Agile journeys.”

Derek Holt, General Manager of Intelligent DevOps for Digital.ai added: “To stay competitive, business leaders are driving technology-based innovation at an accelerated rate while also navigating increased remote and hybrid work. Our new partnership with Hoylu brings the power and creativity of “agile-aware” whiteboarding to Digital.ai Agility, today’s leading Enterprise Agile Planning solution. This partnership accelerates our customers' ability to be more efficient, more collaborative, more innovative, and to ultimately drive more business value from their software investments.”

Seamless Integration

There are many digital PI Planning tools, but only Hoylu integrates with Digital.ai Agility, saving customers time and effort by reducing duplicative work. The new seamless integration:

Saves time and effort by bulk importing Digital.ai Agility information with just a few clicks

Reduces duplicate work by automatically pushing updates in both Hoylu and Digital.ai Agility

Allows teams to easily visualize and map dependencies

Improves collaboration on shared artifacts

Helps scale Agile practices across all levels



The partnership provides an accurate view of PI Planning as it happens and can reveal opportunities to improve to drive immediate business impact.

About Hoylu

Hoylu is an easy-to-use, cloud-based, Agile and Construction Project Management and whiteboarding tool that enables distributed teams to plan and visualize projects. Our Adaptive Workspaces take the complexity out of complex projects and adapt freely to fit any team or workflow. We have you covered for PI Planning, Scrum, Kanban, Dependency Mapping, Retrospectives, Lean, Pull Planning, and more. Learn more at hoylu.com



About Digital.ai

Digital.ai is an industry-leading technology company dedicated to helping Global 5000 enterprises achieve digital transformation goals. The company's AI-powered DevOps platform unifies, secures and generates predictive insights across the software lifecycle. Digital.ai empowers organizations to scale software development teams, and continuously deliver software with greater quality and security while uncovering new market opportunities and enhancing business value through smarter software investments. Additional information about Digital.ai can be found at digital.ai





