Esperion Virtual Research & Development Day to Highlight Pipeline Programs and Scientific Focus

– Event to Include Expert-Led Discussions on State of Cardiovascular Disease Treatments and Remaining Unmet Needs –



– Esperion Leadership Will Provide Overview of its Investigational Pipeline, Planned Scientific Focus, and Future Growth Drivers –

– Virtual Program Begins at 10am ET Today, Wednesday, November 9th –

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) will host a virtual R&D Day for the investment community today, Wednesday, November 9 at 10:00 AM Eastern time.

The R&D Day presentation will feature discussions led by global scientific leaders Professor Peter Libby, MD, from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and C. Michael Gibson, MS, MD, from Harvard Medical Research Institutes. In addition, key members of the Esperion research and development leadership team will provide an overview of its planned scientific focus and future growth drivers.

“We are pleased to host such prominent scientific experts in cardiology to lead discussions highlighting unmet needs and future directions in medical research,” said Sheldon Koenig, President and CEO of Esperion. “With CLEAR Outcomes on track and approaching completion, today’s R&D Day is an opportunity to review the opportunities with CLEAR Outcomes as well as our strategic vision for our robust pipeline of differentiated assets during this transformative time for the Company. We believe that our significant body of work on bempedoic acid provides important clinical validation for inhibition of the ACLY pathway, and next generation ACLY inhibitors have potential to benefit patients with conditions extending beyond cardiovascular disease, including hepatorenal and metabolic diseases, inflammation and cancer.”

The R&D Day agenda includes the following presentations:

Sheldon Koenig, President and CEO of Esperion will present an overview of Esperion's focus for today, tomorrow, and the future.





JoAnne M. Foody, MD, FACC, FAHA, Esperion's Chief Medical Officer will highlight the state of global cardiovascular health and the opportunities for Esperion's pipeline programs, including CLEAR Outcomes.





C. Michael Gibson, MS, MD, will discuss the importance of lowering LDL-cholesterol levels, the role of bempedoic acid in reaching LDL-C goals and an overview of CLEAR Outcomes.





Peter Libby, MD, will discuss the role of inflammation as a common pathway and potential target in major chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease and cancer.





will discuss the role of inflammation as a common pathway and potential target in major chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease and cancer. Stephen Pinkosky, PhD, Esperion’s Executive Director of R&D will present Esperion’s pipeline strategy and vision for its oral PCSK9 inhibitor program and next generation ATP citrate lyase inhibition (ACLYi) platform.



CLEAR Outcomes

CLEAR Outcomes is a Phase 3, event-driven, randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial designed to evaluate whether treatment with NEXLETOL reduces the risk of cardiovascular events in patients with or who are at high risk for cardiovascular disease with documented statin intolerance (inability to tolerate 2 or more statins, one at a low dose) and elevated LDL-C levels (fasting blood LDL-C ≥ 100 (2.6 mmol/L). The study, which includes over 14,000 patients at over 1,200 sites in 32 countries, accumulated the targeted 1,620 primary major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE-4) in August 2022.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion works hard to make our medicines easy to get, easy to take and easy to have. We discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs are not being met by the status quo. Our entrepreneurial team of industry leaders is inclusive, passionate, and resourceful. We are singularly focused on managing cholesterol so you can improve your health easily. For more information, please visit www.esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding marketing strategy and commercialization plans, current and planned operational expenses, future operations, commercial products, clinical development, including the timing, designs and plans for the CLEAR Outcomes study and its results, plans for potential future product candidates, financial condition and outlook, including expected cash runway, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Esperion’s actual results to differ significantly from those projected, including, without limitation, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, revenues, results of operations and financial condition, the net sales, profitability, and growth of Esperion’s commercial products, clinical activities and results, supply chain, commercial development and launch plans, and the risks detailed in Esperion’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Esperion disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by law.

