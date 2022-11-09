Vital Battery Metals Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Battery Metals Inc. (“Vital” or the “Company”) (CSE: VBAM) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering, as previously announced on September 21, 2022, for total gross proceeds of $2,300,000 (the “Private Placement”).

The Company has allotted and issued 9,200,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.25 per Unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one transferable share purchase warrant, entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.35 for a period of 24 months from the closing date.

In relation to the Private Placement, the Company has paid finder’s fees of $58,975 and issued 235,900 finder’s warrants to arm’s-length parties, entitling the holder to acquire one share at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of 24 months.

The Company will use the proceeds from the Private Placement towards exploration on the Company’s Sting and Vent Properties and for general working capital. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period expiring March 9, 2023.

About Vital Battery Metals Inc.

Vital Battery Metals Inc. (CSE: VBAM) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprising of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Sting Copper Project and its Vent Copper-Gold project.

The Sting Project covers approximately 30.6 km² (3,060 ha) and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings. The Vent Copper-Gold project covers 1,562 hectares in British Columbia. Vital continues to evaluate value-add assets to bolster its project portfolio.

